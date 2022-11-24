Stylish Mercedes-Benz 300 SE Cabrio, Formerly Owned by James Mason, Looks for New Owner

Cars with a celebrity factor tend to fetch more money than ones without when their time comes to be sold. It might be the same for this 1965 Mercedes-Benz 300 SE Cabriolet, which used to belong to three-time Academy Awards nominee James Mason.
A stylish 1965 Mercedes-Benz 300 SE Cabriolet, formerly owned by A Star Is Born actor James Mason, is looking for a new owner and hopes to find one soon at the Motorworld Munich auction.
In Alfred Hitchcock's 1959 movie North by Northwest, the British actor drove a Mercedes-Benz 220 SE Cabriolet. And that one must have left quite an impression on him because he got a similar one for himself a few years later, splashing on an open-top 300 SE in 1966, buying it from the car's first owner.
Although Mr. Mason passed away in 1984, this 1965 Mercedes-Benz 300 SE Cabriolet remained in the family's care until 2016, driven occasionally on holidays in the south of France. The current owner, who is putting it up for auction, purchased this gorgeous vintage open-topped Mercedes-Benz straight from the Mason family.
The automobile also received a bit of work, especially on the wood around the dashboard, the interior leather was updated, while the brightwork and cabriolet hood replaced.
The Benz is finished with a white exterior and a contrasting red leather interior and soft-top.
This Mercedes-Benz 300 SE Cabriolet was part of the W112 series, introduced in 1961. It was originally powered by a 3.0-liter inline-six engine, rated at 158 horsepower (160 ps), with a maximum torque of 186 lb-ft (252 Nm). In 1964, the engine received a bit of extra oomph, going all the way to 168 horsepower (170 ps). The 300 SE Cabriolet was built in 708 units until 1967.
The vehicle is ready to find a new owner as it will be up for auction at the Motorworld Munich on 26 November 2022, with almost 54,000 km (33,554 mi) on the clock. You can check out the listing on RM Sotheby’s, which adds that the stylish Cabriolet is expected to fetch between €200,000 - €250,000 ($210,000 and $260,000).
This @MercedesBenz 300 SE Cabriolet is ready to serve its next driver on road trips, just as it did for its stylish ex-actor owner. https://t.co/moSlybMgfw pic.twitter.com/FtQ8q5sIQV— RM Sotheby's (@rmsothebys) November 24, 2022