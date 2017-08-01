autoevolution

Spyshots: 2018 Audi RS5 Sportback Prototype's Fender Flares Reveal Extra Width

1 Aug 2017, 8:25 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
In most cases, it's impossible to see how much wider a sports model is compared to the base version because all the new bodywork is streamlined. But with this early 2018 RS5 Sportback test prototype, you can immediately see how much extra girth it has.
10 photos
2018 Audi RS5 Sportback Prototype's Fender Flares Reveal Extra Width2018 Audi RS5 Sportback Prototype's Fender Flares Reveal Extra Width2018 Audi RS5 Sportback Prototype's Fender Flares Reveal Extra Width2018 Audi RS5 Sportback Prototype's Fender Flares Reveal Extra Width2018 Audi RS5 Sportback Prototype's Fender Flares Reveal Extra Width2018 Audi RS5 Sportback Prototype's Fender Flares Reveal Extra Width2018 Audi RS5 Sportback Prototype's Fender Flares Reveal Extra Width2018 Audi RS5 Sportback Prototype's Fender Flares Reveal Extra Width2018 Audi RS5 Sportback Prototype's Fender Flares Reveal Extra Width
Besides the wheels of an RS model, this S5-based test mule also has the trademark dual exhaust system of its RS5 cousin. That means the 3.0-liter turbo made way for a slightly smaller 2.9-liter twin-turbo with 450 horsepower.

It's a much more free-revving engine designed for quick acceleration, one which you can also buy on the Porsche Panamera 4S. What's ridiculous here is that because of the fancy stuff Audi is adding, the RS5 Sportback with all the options will even more than the €115,050 Porsche 4-door.

We don't know about you, but Panamera ownership sounds a bit more appealing than a glorified A4 sedan.

Speaking of which, the RS5 Sportback has a crucial role to play. Because Audi refuses to make an RS4 sedan, it will be the go-to 4-door model in America. We expect that to happen during the late part of the 2018 model year (next spring).

Getting back to the design of the car, we notice that the fender flares also cover part of the rear doors. That means it will have a new steetmetal, just like the Mercedes-AMG C63. Up front, there's going to be a new mesh grille design, a revised spoiler and those silly aero elements Audi stuck to the sides of the headlights.

While brutally fast, the new RS5 has received harsh criticism for its lackluster personality. The interior doesn't have anything special going for it and you can't engage in the same sort of shenanigans as you could in an M4 or Giulia QV.

If, however, you are the type of person who gets excited by an Audi design, a lighter chassis and performance to match some (old) supercars, this could be the quattro for you.
2018 Audi RS5 Sportback Audi RS5 spyshots Audi
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance