Spyshots: 2018 Audi RS5 Sportback Prototype's Fender Flares Reveal Extra Width

In most cases, it's impossible to see how much wider a sports model is compared to the base version because all the new bodywork is streamlined. But with this early 2018 RS5 Sportback test prototype, you can immediately see how much extra girth it has.

If, however, you are the type of person who gets excited by an Audi design, a lighter chassis and performance to match some (old) supercars, this could be the quattro for you. Besides the wheels of an RS model, this S5-based test mule also has the trademark dual exhaust system of its RS5 cousin . That means the 3.0-liter turbo made way for a slightly smaller 2.9-liter twin-turbo with 450 horsepower.It's a much more free-revving engine designed for quick acceleration, one which you can also buy on the Porsche Panamera 4S . What's ridiculous here is that because of the fancy stuff Audi is adding, the RS5 Sportback with all the options will even more than the €115,050 Porsche 4-door.We don't know about you, but Panamera ownership sounds a bit more appealing than a glorified A4 sedan.Speaking of which, the RS5 Sportback has a crucial role to play. Because Audi refuses to make an RS4 sedan, it will be the go-to 4-door model in America. We expect that to happen during the late part of the 2018 model year (next spring).Getting back to the design of the car, we notice that the fender flares also cover part of the rear doors. That means it will have a new steetmetal, just like the Mercedes-C63. Up front, there's going to be a new mesh grille design, a revised spoiler and those silly aero elements Audi stuck to the sides of the headlights.While brutally fast, the new RS5 has received harsh criticism for its lackluster personality. The interior doesn't have anything special going for it and you can't engage in the same sort of shenanigans as you could in an M4 or Giulia QV.If, however, you are the type of person who gets excited by an Audi design, a lighter chassis and performance to match some (old) supercars, this could be the quattro for you.