Spherical UFO Spotted Flying, Going Underwater in New U.S. Navy Leak

“The truth is out there,” as the motto of the hit sci-fi series The X Files would say. As it turns out, the truth is closer than we ever imagined, making frequent incursions into militarized and heavily restricted U.S. airspace.
For the past several months, we’ve been hearing a lot about several UFO sightings by U.S. Navy personnel throughout 2019. All these sightings of UAPs (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, Pentagon’s preferred term for UFOs) were recorded and documented, and are now subject of an ongoing investigation by the Pentagon, whose findings will inform next month’s Congress briefing.
To sum up, U.S. Navy personnel have been spotting UAPs for a long time. Officials won’t say whether they are of alien origin, but they all agree that they behave in unnatural, strange ways, and that they seem more technologically advanced than anything ever created by the most powerful nation in the world, the United States. And that alone is saying a lot.
Add another one to the ever-growing pile of sightings. Jeremy Corbell, an UFO documentary maker who also contributes to the Extraordinary Beliefs website, got his hands on another U.S. Navy video. Shot in the summer of 2019 and now declassified, it was posted online earlier this month. It shows a spherical UAP flying at very high speeds and apparently observing the USS Omaha warship, before splashing into the water and disappearing right away.
In a recent post on the website, Corbell says that this is just one of the 14 “targets” spotted by USS Omaha off the coast of San Diego. Round, with a diameter of nearly 6 feet (1.8 meters), it traveled at speeds ranging between 40 knots and 138 knots (46 mph and 158 mph / 74 kph and 254 kph), and was transmedium capable – meaning, it could fly and travel underwater. The flight of this illuminated sphere lasted for nearly an hour, and it disappeared without a trace once it went down. No takeoff or landing points could be determined.
“It is noted in intelligence reports that the ‘spherical’ craft could not be found upon entry to the water – that a submarine was used in the search – and recovered nothing,” Corbell writes.
This sighting, like all the previous ones, is included in the ongoing investigation by the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force (UAPTF).
