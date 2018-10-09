autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2018 Paris Motor Show  
 

SpaceX Shows Stunning Photos of Falcon 9 Launch That Wowed Californians

9 Oct 2018, 8:54 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Space Junk
A historic event for SpaceX in general and the West Coast in particular took place last Sunday, as a Falcon 9 rocket soared to the sky carrying an Argentinian satellite into orbit.
5 photos
SpaceX Falcon 9 California launch and landingSpaceX Falcon 9 California launch and landingSpaceX Falcon 9 California launch and landingSpaceX Falcon 9 California launch and landing
The launch and subsequent successful landing of the Falcon 9 marked the first time when such an event occurred in California. And even if they had prior warning, including from the Air Force, local residents were still mesmerized, intrigued and some downright scared by what they got to see in the sky.

The rocket took off from Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Air Force Base, and as it ascended to orbit it became visible for people in San Francisco and Sacramento in California, Phoenix in Arizona and a few in Nevada.

Some believed that something exploded in the night sky and took to social media to have their fears watered down. Other, of course, we’re expecting aliens to disembark from their spaceship and take over the planet.

The sight of the Falcon in the sky was even more spectacular thanks to the halo of light that surrounded the rocket during ascent and booster separation. Seeing something peel off from the main ship and heading back to Earth might have been a scary sight for those with no idea what was going on.

Late on Monday, SpaceX published a few official photos of the Falcon doing its thing, and by now the news that this was a human enterprise and not a supernatural one has reached all those frightened by the spectacle.

A spectacle Californians will have to get used to, as the private space company will probably conduct more launches from Vandenberg, with three Falcons planned to launch in November. Separately, a United Launch Alliance Delta IV will take off in December.

Until that time, enjoy the pics released by SpaceX showing last weekend’s launch in California.
spacex Falcon 9 vandenberg launch California
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About Food
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean Five Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making CarsFive Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making Cars
Is It Cheating? Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And Business
Latest car models:
SKODA Kodiaq RSSKODA Kodiaq RS Medium SUVKIA e-NiroKIA e-Niro CrossoverBMW 3 Series Sedan (G20)BMW 3 Series Sedan (G20) Medium PremiumMERCEDES BENZ B-Class (W247)MERCEDES BENZ B-Class (W247) Small MPVHONDA Civic CoupeHONDA Civic Coupe CoupeAll car models  
 
 