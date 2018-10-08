SpaceX Falcon 9 Soars to the Sky and Nails First Ever Landing on The West Coast

On Sunday, SpaceX managed to make quite a spectacle on the West Coast, as it launched and landed one of its Falcon 9 rockets in the first operation of this magnitude on the West Coast.

4 photos



It took the rocket 12 minutes to carry its payload to orbit, but the spectacle was not in space, but took place on the ground. For the first time in history, the Falcon 9 booster that carried the cargo attempted and managed to successfully land on a pad on the West Coast.



The landing pad is called Landing Zone 4 and is situated at the Vandenberg Air Force Base, on the site of Space Launch Complex 4W, from which Titan rockets were launched before they were decommissioned in 2005.



The rocket used by SpaceX for this flight is at its second utilization. Back in July, it was deployd to carry to orbit ten Iridium communications satellites, managing to land without a problem on a drone ship located in the Pacific ocean.



The



Bauces rockets can be reused, SpaceX launches are cheaper. The compnay also manages a rather quick turnaround time, meaning each of the boosters recovered after one launch can be quickly used to launch once again.



You can watch the launch of Falcon 9’s latest mission in the video attached below.



