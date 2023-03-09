SpaceX Rebrands Starlink for RVs Into Starlink Roam, Asks for More Money

More on this:

1 User Finds Starlink for RVs Is "Surprisingly Good" on Boats, No Need for a Maritime Plan

2 Test Shows That the Starlink Internet Service Works Reliably Even at Speeds of Over 80 MPH

3 Starlink Internet Is Increasingly Used on Moving Vehicles, Dish Wants It Banned Altogether

4 SpaceX to Turn On Laser Communications for Starlink Satellites, Reducing Internet Latency

5 How Good Is the Starlink for RVs Service? First Impressions From People Who Got the Kit