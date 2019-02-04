autoevolution

Spacewalk to Be Filmed in Virtual Reality This Year

With access to countless images and videos beamed back down to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS) on a regular basis, it’s very hard not to be aware of how our planet looks from above. It is also very hard not to at least imagine how living on the station is like.
But a set of images or a wealth of videos are not nearly enough to make for a complete experience of being an astronaut. Short of actually blasting off to the ISS, feeling what an astronaut is feeling is nearly impossible.

Thank’s to modern imaging technology though, specifically virtual reality cameras, experiencing such a life will enter a new dimension later this year.

Back in December 2018, one of the supply missions to the ISS carried to the station a number of virtual reality cameras. Sent there with the help of TIME magazine and Felix & Paul Studios, the cameras are now being set up to capture unique and out of this world images.

In late January, TIME released the first trailer of its upcoming series, showing how the cameras were prepared on Earth are how they are being set up on the station.

TIME says the astronauts sent to the ISS this year will document a number of their missions and experiments, including a spacewalk. This will mark the first time such activity was filmed in virtual reality.

"We will take audiences inside and outside of the space station through the immersive and experiential power of virtual reality," said according to Collect Space Félix Lajeunesse, creative director at Felix & Paul Studios.

"We're going to look at the research, the science and the work that is done on the International Space Station. And we're also going to look closely at the reality and challenges of learning to live in space."

Unfortunately, TIME did not say when the first episodes will be ready for viewing. The only way to get updates is to sign up by providing your email at the following link.

