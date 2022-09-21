Space Force Has an Official Anthem, It Sounds Like a 1940s Patriotic Cry

Back in 2018, then-President Donald Trump and then-Vice-President Mike Pence decided to birth the American military’s sixth branch, the so-called U.S. Space Force (USSF). Viewed with skepticism at first, the move might just prove to be the right one, given the fast pace of technological development and space ambitions of nations perceived as adversaries.
The Space Force would go to officially be established in 2019, but it wasn’t until this week that the branch felt fully grown and adult. That’s because this week the Space Force made public its first (and only) official song.
Called Semper Supra, it’s supposed to compete with the songs of the other military branches (all of them have one) with the same references made to “its values, traditions and culture,” of which the Space Force, being so young, has none.
This song was made public during the 2022 Air & Space Forces Association Air, Space and Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, on September 20. The name was chosen to reflect the USSF moto, and in Latin (yes, everything sounds cooler in Latin, even if there’s no real reason to use the language) it means “always above.”
Semper Supra was created by two former service members, and allegedly “took years of research and revisions.” All that hard work produced these few lines of the USSF official song:
We're the mighty watchful eye,
Guardians beyond the blue,
The invisible front line,
Warfighters brave and true.
Boldly reaching into space,
There's no limit to our sky.
Standing guard both night and day,
We're the Space Force from on high.
There’s also an audio version of the song, and you can find it below the text (one minute 40 seconds into it), but before you set off, be warned: to some ears, it may sound like the theme song of a sci-fi TV series from the early years of the genre. Or like some patriotic song from the 1940s. Not bad, not great, just… weird.
