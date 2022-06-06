Solid Power Ready To Deliver New Innovative EV Battery to BMW and Ford by Year-End

More on this:

1 We Already Know Who Will Make Solid Power's Solid-State Cells: SK Innovation

2 Solid Power Puts Solid-State Cells to Independent Tests With Promising Results

3 Solid Power Wins IARPA Contract To Develop New FeS2 Cell With Up to 500 Wh/Kg

4 Solid-State Battery Startup Solid Power Goes Public With SPAC Merger

5 Ford and BMW Are Now Partners in Chasing Solid-State Batteries