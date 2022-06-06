Solid Power Ready To Deliver New Innovative EV Battery to BMW and Ford by Year-End

Colorado-based battery start-up company, Solid Power on Monday said that it had begun pilot production of an innovative “solid-state” battery. The BMW and Ford Motor-backed developer aims to start producing pre-production cells for internal testing before delivering them for validation testing by its partners by the end of the year.
The technology world has been patiently waiting for a breakthrough solid-state battery. These batteries have zero liquid or gel electrolytes and promise immense benefits for electric vehicles compared to Li-ion batteries. Solid-state batteries are cost-effective, offer more range, charge quicker, and have a significantly lower risk of catching fires.
Through a press release, Solid Power announced that it had completed the installation of its pilot production line, the “EV cell pilot line,” that’ll be dedicated to producing EV-scale solid-state cells.
Doug Campbell, Solid Power chief executive, and co-founder, said the BMW and Ford Motor backed company has set a pilot production line that will produce validation samples for automakers as its sources for a manufacturing partner to begin producing its cells as early as 2026.
Derek Johnson, Chief operating officer at Solid Power, said their next big challenge is beginning production at scale and building cells that meet the requirements necessary to enter into automotive qualification by the end of the year.
Solid Power isn’t the only company looking to produce solid-state batteries for the EV market. Close rivals like QuantumScape and Toyota are also looking into the battery technology.
The start-up EV cell point line is designed to produce large-format sulfide-based cells that work like existing traditional lithium-ion production processes. At full capacity, the EV cell pilot line is expected to make about 15,000 cells in a year, with a chunk of the units produced planned for automotive qualification testing.
Campbell also said Solid Power has sufficient production capacity to provide prototype batteries to other vehicle manufacturers but declined to mention names.
