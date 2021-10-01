Solid Power Wins IARPA Contract To Develop New FeS2 Cell With Up to 500 Wh/Kg

If companies such as QuantumScape and Solid Power manage to deliver all they promise about their solid-state lithium-metal platforms for batteries, we’ll start to see incredible new cells. More than that, the focus will shift: instead of worrying about the anode that these platforms replace, everyone will try to improve the cathodes. That’s what Solid Power celebrated today after it announced it won a contract with IARPA (Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity) to develop a FeS2 cathode.

6 photos