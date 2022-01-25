Snow Plow Sends Snow and Ice Into Oncoming Traffic, Chaos Ensues on Ohio Turnpike

A snow plow working its way on the side of the Ohio Turnpike made headlines this week after it threw slush against oncoming traffic on the opposite lane. Many vehicles were damaged after they were hit by falling ice, snow, and other materials while driving on the highway, and some of their drivers ended up crashing in the commotion.
It is still unclear why the snow plow that was being operated on the Ohio Turnpike was pouring slush into traffic instead of on the side of the road, as these devices are meant to operate. Charles Cyrill, the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission spokesperson, said that the driver of the said snow plow had been with the company since December 2015.
At least a dozen people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the event, as the Ohio Highway Patrol noted. The incident happened in broad daylight, near milepost 114, and has damaged over 40 vehicles. Most of those have cracked windshields, as well as scratches and dents.
Some affected vehicles were involved in collisions after their windshields were covered in ice, snow, and dirt. Following that situation, there were collisions between vehicles, as well as collisions with guardrails or just situations where vehicles left the road and ended up in the nearby ditch.
Following the incident, the driver was immediately sent for drug and alcohol tests to determine if this was a case of operating under the influence. The investigation is ongoing, and the driver has been put on administrative leave until it is completed, Cleveland News 5 notes.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, each person who suffered material loss or endured physical pain from the incident will be contacted by the commission to assess the extent of the damage.
Drivers and other people strained by the situation may also file a property damage claim with the Ohio Turnpike. If you are among the people affected by the situation and are unsure what to do next, you can also contact a lawyer.
At least a dozen people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the event, as the Ohio Highway Patrol noted. The incident happened in broad daylight, near milepost 114, and has damaged over 40 vehicles. Most of those have cracked windshields, as well as scratches and dents.
Some affected vehicles were involved in collisions after their windshields were covered in ice, snow, and dirt. Following that situation, there were collisions between vehicles, as well as collisions with guardrails or just situations where vehicles left the road and ended up in the nearby ditch.
Following the incident, the driver was immediately sent for drug and alcohol tests to determine if this was a case of operating under the influence. The investigation is ongoing, and the driver has been put on administrative leave until it is completed, Cleveland News 5 notes.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, each person who suffered material loss or endured physical pain from the incident will be contacted by the commission to assess the extent of the damage.
Drivers and other people strained by the situation may also file a property damage claim with the Ohio Turnpike. If you are among the people affected by the situation and are unsure what to do next, you can also contact a lawyer.