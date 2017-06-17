smart Casually Drives into Chinese Convenience Store, Buys Chips and Yogurt

Everybody knows that one guy who would take his car into the living room. People like that are the reason car memes exist, and it could also explain the following video from China's Jiangsu province.

We've seen plenty of people crash into stores, sometimes out of anger. But this fellow waits for the automated doors to slide open and casually drives in. But before we tell you what else happens, we have to give credit to the guy who captioned the video. You have to wonder what was going through his mind as he was about to share this video with the world.



So after the smart enters this shop, an assistant casually walks from behind the counter to the dark gray



So what does the guy buy? A bag of chips and a bottle of yogurt. If that doesn't sound like the munchies, nothing does. After I've had one too many pints of beer, jumping into a smart and driving through the open doors of a convenience store are exactly what I would do. But so far, the urge didn't get the best of me.



One of the comments on this clip suggests it might be a crippled driver, which would explain why he/she never even tried to get out of the car. The smart fortwo is indeed available with an automatic gearbox. But I've personally never met a disabled person that's this gutsy or skilled with a steering wheel.



And so, I just have to presume that this person just wanted to take "drive in" to the next level. Thank God he never heard of a drive-through, because it would have turned into one of those Clarkson supermarket crash reviews.



