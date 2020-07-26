Slammed Mercedes-AMG G63 Looks Like a Modern VW Thing

The Mercedes G-Class and VW Thing have probably never been mentioned before in one article. That sort of thing can only happen when you're dealing with a rendering that's part acid trip.
The G-Class and its G63 performance brother are known for two things. These vehicles are expensive and fully-capable in almost any off-road scenario. When you're making a custom version, you're probably going to work around those parameters, which can land you a lifted configuration like the 4x4 Squared.
However, things can also take a performance twist with carbon accessories and such. Or you can even lower the vehicle, as one builder did at last year's SEMA Show.
The tuning world doesn't include anything quite as low as this study by superrenderscars. A stance like this would be impossible without a custom chassis and other serious mods. In fact, it would probably be easier to make a G-Class body that fits over a normal car.
The stance grabs all your attention at first. However, after that initial shock, you begin to notice other changes. For example, the back is now that of a short-bed pickup, which used to be available on old G-Class models. Also, the roof appears to have been chopped.
Together, these mods transform the G63 into a modern VW Thing. Like the Beetle, the Thing had an embarrassing origin in the where you can probably mention a guy named Hitler. VW made a small car called the Kubelwagen during World War II. It was designed by Porsche as a kind of super-durable Beetle, a Natzi Jeep if you will.
With a similar shape, the Type 181 later started life as a vehicle for the German services in the 1960s and arrived in North America in the 1970s. The Mexicans were allowed to call it "Safari", but the U.S. of A. already had a trademark for the Pontiac Safari, so they couldn't use the name.
