Say Goodbye to Audi's R8 V10 With a New Limited Edition

The Ingolstadt-based automaker says it is celebrating ten years of continued success for its V10 engine, but it is actually trying to soften the blow. The German automaker has decided to pull the plug on the base R8 V10 quattro model on the U.S. market, leaving the performance version as the only option going forward into the 2021 model year.
Fortunately, a few lucky fans – 30 of them to be more precise – will be able to park onto the driveway one of the farewell limited editions. Better hurry, because these R8 V10 quattro examples might soon turn into collectibles – we can almost see the doomsday clock ticking closer and closer to midnight for the massive ICE engine.
Anyways, the R8 V10 quattro Coupe will be up for grabs with Mugello Blue, Avus Silver, or Sonoma Green paints, while the Spyder version is limited to the first shade. The main idea behind these limited editions is that Audi is spicing them up with elements from the performance version while also treating them to a few bespoke exterior and interior perks.
All technical details stay the same, though. Audi is offering the R8 V10 quattro with 562 horsepower and 406 lb.-ft. of torque, standard all-wheel drive, and a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission. Enough for the sports car to reach 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.4 seconds and a maximum speed of 201 mph (323 kph) in Coupe form and follow up just a tad slower (3.5 seconds, 200 mph) with the Spyder.
The new limited editions borrow from the performance the carbon fiber front sway bar, the Audi magnetic ride or the Audi dynamic steering, along with the resounding and adjustable sport exhaust system. The unique design touches include the “alu-optic mirror caps,” carbon fiber exterior elements as well as red-painted brake calipers.
Also unique for the U.S. market are the 20-inch silver alloys. Inside, Audi brings even more carbon fiber trimming along with a diamond stitched Alcantara headliner for the Coupe. Both models reach dealerships this summer, starting at $186,000 for the Coupe (MSRP) and $195,900 for the Spyder.
Anyways, the R8 V10 quattro Coupe will be up for grabs with Mugello Blue, Avus Silver, or Sonoma Green paints, while the Spyder version is limited to the first shade. The main idea behind these limited editions is that Audi is spicing them up with elements from the performance version while also treating them to a few bespoke exterior and interior perks.
All technical details stay the same, though. Audi is offering the R8 V10 quattro with 562 horsepower and 406 lb.-ft. of torque, standard all-wheel drive, and a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission. Enough for the sports car to reach 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.4 seconds and a maximum speed of 201 mph (323 kph) in Coupe form and follow up just a tad slower (3.5 seconds, 200 mph) with the Spyder.
The new limited editions borrow from the performance the carbon fiber front sway bar, the Audi magnetic ride or the Audi dynamic steering, along with the resounding and adjustable sport exhaust system. The unique design touches include the “alu-optic mirror caps,” carbon fiber exterior elements as well as red-painted brake calipers.
Also unique for the U.S. market are the 20-inch silver alloys. Inside, Audi brings even more carbon fiber trimming along with a diamond stitched Alcantara headliner for the Coupe. Both models reach dealerships this summer, starting at $186,000 for the Coupe (MSRP) and $195,900 for the Spyder.