Audi R8 Gets Fighter Plane "Conversion", Now Called F-R8

View this post on Instagram

I don’t show this one off so much. Maybe because it’s a bit too dear to me, but you know, what the hell. You might have seen it lurking around a few times among the others. My F-R8 “Lockheed”. . . @govadforgedwheels ¤ . . . #audir8 #lockheed #customcars #yd #ydcars #alyasid #yasiddesign #playersshow #design #art #audi #carart #cardesign

A post shared by Al Yasid Oozeear (@yasiddesign) on Feb 1, 2020 at 10:06am PST