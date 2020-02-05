Audi R8 Gets Fighter Plane "Conversion", Now Called F-R8

By now, we're all used to seeing extreme airflow manipulation hardware on cars, from odd contraptions that show up at the local Cars and Coffee to even-stranger time attack monsters. And while massive fins are nothing new, with the Lamborghini Veneno being an example as good as any, the Audi R8 rendering sitting behind the screen takes things to the next (weirdness) level.
To be more precise, this pixel painting seems like it skips a wing altogether, using... rudders instead. The machine sports a decently-sized roof scoop, which supplies that brilliant V10 with fresh air. Speaking of which, don't let those triple air blades on the front apron, which should be reserved for the V8 model, fool you: this virtual build has a V10.
However, once the shock of the said rear deck structure goes away, one might notice this rendering keeps quite a bit of the original R8 styling untouched. And this is even more pleasing when you consider that we're talking about the first-gen R8, which comes with a cleaner design compared to the current, second-gen model.
Ingolstadt never offered a glass roof on its supercar, but digital artist Yasid Oozear, who is behind this visual stunt, decided to add one - if anything, this only seems to highlight the factory styling cues even further.
The cabin of this pixel-remastered Audi R8 can also be described as a melange involving plenty of mods and you should zoom in on the Insta post below to notice them all.
Meanwhile, I can't stop wondering how this German supercar would look with some added firepower. And I'm not referring to the contents of the engine compartment, but rather to the kind of hardware that would help the Audi fight the Ferrari 488 Pista battle car we discussed earlier today.
I don't show this one off so much. Maybe because it's a bit too dear to me, but you know, what the hell. You might have seen it lurking around a few times among the others. My F-R8 "Lockheed".