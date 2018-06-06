autoevolution
 

Rusty Old Military Motorcycles to Go Under the Hammer at Ford Museum Liquidation

This April, we got word of the Netherlands-based Den Hartogh museum deciding to sell its impressive collection of 200 Ford and Lincoln cars and commercial vehicles. As the auction date approaches, Bonhams, the one in charge with the sale, has released additional details.
Aside from the hundreds of four-wheeled vehicles, Bonhams would be selling 49 motorcycles that are to be offered without reserve, meaning they would sell to the highest bidder. Of those 49, two have served in the military.

Now rusted to a brownish-red, the motorcycles seem to be even more attractive than new. Add the fact that the bikes wear prestigious names, and Bonhams might get even richer after the June 23 sale.

Leading the way for the motorcycles autcion are two special models, a 1943 Harley-Davidson 750cc WLA and 1947 Moto Guzzi 498cc Super Alce Military.

The Harley has been produced by the bike builder according to U.S. Army specifications during the Second World War. Some 90,000 of them had been produced by the end of the war, 30,000 of which ended in the Soviet Union as part of the Lend-Lease program.

The Moto Guzzi was produced for the guys fighting for the other side, the Italians. To this day, it is believed only 35 examples survived.

"The Den Hartogh Museum Collection is known the world over, and much like the extensive collection of motor cars and commercial vehicles, the motorcycles have been carefully curated to include many interesting marques and models,” said James Stensel, Bonham's executive in charge with motorcycles.

“Offered entirely without reserve, this is a great opportunity for enthusiasts and collectors to bid."

Unofficially, the Den Hartogh museum is believed to be the largest collection of Ford vehicles in the world. It includes everything from a 1903 Model A to Canadian police-issued snowmobiles. It will go on sale in full on June 23.

The Ford museum was created by Piet den Hartogh, a Dutch national who fell in love with Ford upon buying his first car in 1956. The Dutch soon set out to own one of each Ford models ever built. 

The cars were owned, but not shown, until the 1990s, when Den Hartogh's wife came up with the idea of putting the collection in a museum.
