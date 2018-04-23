Rare Motorcycles Auction Marathon Ends With Record Sales

A total of £3,376,045, or roughly $4,7 million was raised by Bonhams this past weekend at the International Classic MotorCycle Show in Stafford, where it went to sell a huge number of motorcycles, spares, and memorabilia.

Second in line comes the 1970 Clymer Münch 1,177cc TTS Mammoth, which sold for £154,940 ($216,000), followed by a 1974 Ducati 750SS Project, with £106,780 to its name ($149,000).



In all, Bonhams says it managed to sell well over 90 percent of the lot that went under the hammer this weekend, but stops short of specifically mentioning the number of two-wheeled machines that were on the block.



What the auction house does say is that at times entire collections, like the one owned by collector Miklos Salamon, sold in full. In Salamon’s case, that means all the 42 bikes he owned until a few days ago, including a 1950 Vincent 998cc Chinese Red Touring Rapide and a 1940 Indian 78ci Four, have found new owners.



The list of motorcycles that were sold over the two days of the event also included dozens of



“Once again, our Spring Stafford Sale has been a record-breaker,” said Malcolm Barber, Bonhams co-chairman.



“The huge spread of machines brought in interest from all corners of the globe, and we were delighted with the strong 92% sell-through rate.”



