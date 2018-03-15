autoevolution
Russian Plane Drops Tons of Gold and Platinum Bars Through Cargo Door on Takeoff

When they’re not too busy denying involvement in America’s 2016 election or some unfortunate nerve agent release in a British town, Russians are the source of world amazement.
It’s not that their brighter or less so than the rest of the world’s population. It’s just that these people like filming themselves doing crazy s**t, and then posting the results online. Usually, the road incidents in which Russians are the main stars are a dime a dozen.

And when the're not filming, they fail in even bigger style. The incident we will talk about here was unfortunately not caught on camera, but through its rarity falls under the Only in Russia! category.

The fact that a cargo plane door failed is not a rare occurence. Things falling off a plane are not so uncommon either. Nor is the fact that the pilots of the flying machine managed to bring it down safely, some 12 kilometers from where it took off (7.4 miles).

What’s rare is what fell off the plane, on an airstrip in the Yakutsk region, some 450 km (280 miles) south of the Arctic Circle: hundreds of bars of gold and platinum, weighing 3.4 tons and worth an estimated $378 million (these numbers vary depending on the source).

According to The Moscow Times, citing local media, the incident took place on Thursday, when an AN-12 airplane belonging to Nimbus Airlines blew off a hatch of the cargo-bay door. At fault seem to be technicians who improperly repaired the faulty cargo door.

"According to preliminary information, 172 bars weighing about 3.4 tons were found. The cargo fell along the runway due to the fact that the cargo door was incorrectly fixed," a Ministry of Internal affairs was quoted as saying by Russian press agency Tass.

The fallen valuables were quickly cordoned off by police, airport included, for the bars to be collected. None of the five crew members aboard the airplane were injured during the incident.
