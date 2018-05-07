Russia Ushers In Six More Years of Putin with New Presidential Limo

On Monday, the tsar of Russia was sworn in for another six years term. As expected, the event was sprinkled with all the required Soviet Russian glamour, including a brand new presidential limo.

Of course, little is known about the car meant to make the country proud again, but the world witnessed Russia’s Putin drive the huge distance of 200 meters (218 yards) separating the Kremlin's Senate building from Andreevsky Hall in his new ride ahead of the inauguration ceremony.



It is the first time since 1985 that the Russian supreme leader uses a domestically-built car as an official limousine. During the Soviet era, Russian state presidents were being driven around in various types of cars, including the ZIL-41047.



Following the fall of the Soviet Union, state leaders have found quite a taste for German-built cars.



Sputnik says the new Kortezh has swallowed an estimated $197 million since the first sketch was drawn in 2013.



Starting next year, NAMI is said to make the vehicles built on the platform available for the oligarchs at prices ranging from $95,500 to $111,500. A production run of 250-300 units per year is planned.



The pride of Russia’s state-sponsored media was visible throughout the ceremony. Most reporters seemed extremely hyped by the fact that the limo has been "made in Russia, made with Russian components and made by the hands of Russian specialists."



