Royal Enfield Flying Flea World War II Motorcycle Revived as Classic 500 Pegasus

During World War II, troops on all sides of the barricades used for transport motorcycles. Introduced in warfare back in 1917, this type of machines have quickly become ideal for lighting-fast infiltration and reconnaissance missions.

Decades after the world’s biggest conflagration ended, Royal Enfield decided to bring back the Flying Flea as a limited edition model. To be called Classic 500 Pegasus, the bike is a tribute to the bike used by British troops.



Only 1,000 units of the model would be manufactured globally, 250 of which intended for the Indian market and 190 for the British one. In the UK, one such motorcycle will be priced at 4,999 pounds, or the equivalent of $6,730.



Two color options would be available for the bike, Service Brown and Olive Drab Green, both a tribute to the paint used on the motorcycles during the war.



Each of the bikes of the limited edition will come complete with military-style canvas panniers wearing the Pegasus logo. Authentic markings of military motorcycles - handlebar grips, leather strap across the air filter, blacked out silencers, rims and pedals – will be featured across the bikes.



