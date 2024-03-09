Roasted Roaster – Cars Worth $15M Burned in Dealership Fire, It's a Bulldozer's Job Now

A dealership hosting around $15 million worth of cars burned down on New Year's Eve in Germany. The first videos from the fire scene have now surfaced online. The most expensive of the cars destroyed in the fire was a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Roadster.
A fire engulfed a car dealership in the Mittelbach district of Chemnitz, Germany. The local fire department received a call at around 1:30 AM on the night of New Year's Day. Eighty-eight firefighters and 24 fire engines arrived at the scene to try to put out the fire and save as many cars as possible.
They also had to evacuate homes in the area, as the buildings nearby were at risk. Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the exhibition and sales room, the tire warehouse, and adjacent residential buildings. However, a photovoltaic system mounted on the roof of the workshop made the mission more complicated.
The dealership burned down completely. Managing director Dominique Fugel intends to build everything from scratch. Twenty-two cars burned that night, including several EVs. A Porsche Panamera and a Tesla Model S Plaid also perished in the fire.
But a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Roadster has shown up in a dramatic photo. "Roasted Roadster," people called it on social media with bitterness and sorrow. Nothing but ashes and the frame of the windshield, plus a multispoke wheel, are recognizable after the blaze engulfed the entire structure. The interior and pretty much everything else disintegrated in the fire on New Year's Eve.
The fire caused damage estimated at 15 million euros ($16.4 million). All the cars in the building, belonging to customers, present in the workshop for repairs, or ready to be sold, featured insurance policies. So the insurance company should cover everything.
Fugel told the local media that, in recent years, new fire protection walls were built in the dealership. If it wasn't for them, the extent of the damage would have been way worse. Worse or not, the only way to clear all the rubble is to bring a bulldozer, tear down everything, and rebuild it again.
Between 40 and 50 employees came to clean up what was left and free the area of the building still standing from water to be able to get back to work as soon as possible. However, the heating system is down, there is no electricity and no water in the building.
Therefore, several employees were distributed to other locations of the company. The managing director says that none of the 90 people currently working for the company will lose their jobs.
The police have been running an investigation to find out what caused the fire. Preliminary findings show that the fire was caused by fireworks. The fire engulfed an area of 2,000 square meters (21,528 square feet).
