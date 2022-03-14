Rivian Gets a New COO, Shareholders and Customers Can Rejoice

With Rivian getting a new COO, we’re reminded how nice feels getting good news once in a while. This is especially true for the American EV truck maker, since it had a rough couple of months. Here’s why this appointment is important and why it can have a positive impact.
Firstly, carmakers need good Chief Operating Officers (COOs). Making vehicles is not easy. Given today’s global business climate, that’s clearer now than ever before. A good COO can change a company’s yearly outcome and that’s why this position is strongly related to that of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The COO of any company has many important responsibilities, but the tasks that require one’s best expertise available are establishing how the company will do business, design how the workflow will look like, verify how other executives are doing with reaching their given targets, implement a certain type of company culture that best fits the common goals, and promote a vision that unites all relevant stakeholders. It’s not easy.
Secondly, Rivian’s new COO is Frank Klein. He previously worked as an executive for Magna Steyr’s Canadian business. There he was in charge of making sure the move to electric mobility was done without causing any kind of losses. Klein was also the person responsible of overseeing the production of the first EV under contract manufacturing at one of Magna Steyr’s facilities.
Before his activity at the renowned Austrian-based manufacturer of parts and cars, Rivian’s new COO also worked for Daimler, the company that owns Mercedes-Benz and other brands like Freightliner or Detroit Diesel. He spent 30 years of his life with the German company, according to Reuters. During his employment he rose through the ranks until he was given the important task of overseeing the building of a new Mercedes-Benz plant in Hungary.
Now Frank Klein will join Rivian and will work at the company’s headquarters in Normal, Illinois. But he won’t stay there for long, as the EV maker will send him regularly to Georgia where the American company is looking to finish setting up its second plant.
Thirdly, this might seem like another random move from Rivian – but it is not. The company has gotten executives from many carmakers, with Nissan being the one who lost some of its most important employees. Adding someone from Magna Steyr is an important signal for customers and investors: it tells all of them that there’s no chance Rivian will be giving up on its goals.
Moreover, Klein’s long tenure at Mercedes-Benz will greatly help Rivian in implementing the right policies and change what doesn’t work properly. His expertise will surely be put to work.
It’s true that the company has hit some problems lately with the price changes and the lawsuits. But these are just hiccups on the road to success. Nothing comes easy and, as we all saw, Rivian's products are not something to be dismissed.
Finally, we’ll watch how Frank Klein manages his new role and we’ll come back with relevant reports as soon as he settles in and starts his job. For now, just remember Rivian will keep pushing.
