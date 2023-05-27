Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe Offers the First Look at the Upcoming R2S SUV

Rivian revealed in January 2021 that it started the development of a smaller platform to underpin its second generation of EVs. The R2 lineup will likely feature a truck and an SUV, like the R1, but with a smaller footprint and more affordable prices. The company's CEO RJ Scaringe offered a rare insight into the development of the new models.
Rivian is doing many things right with its electric vehicles, having Tesla as a model. Sometimes, it seems to rush things, as it did with the second factory in Atlanta, which has made Elon Musk issue a stark warning. Still, Rivian has continued unabated on its path and is in an excellent position to emerge from the startup phase as a de-facto carmaker. The R1T and R1S have proved surprisingly good for a first product, and they only got better over time as Rivian implements engineering and production optimizations.
The fact that Rivian opted for an SUV and a truck as its first products was an inspired move, potentially saving the company in the harsh times that followed. Lucid went instead with a luxury sedan, which is struggling to find buyers in a constrained market. The second generation of Rivian vehicles will follow a similar path to the R1 lineup, with an SUV and a truck in development. Although the compact pickup will not have a correspondent at Tesla, it's hard not to notice that RJ Scaringe follows Elon Musk's strategy, using the money from the more expensive products to develop the affordable, mass-market R2 EVs.
The R2 development has been pushed back, with production now planned for 2026 instead of 2025. Still, Rivian is working tirelessly to bring the affordable adventure vehicle into production at its new production facility in Georgia. This was revealed in April when Rivian started a series of promotional activities, including interviews with RJ Scaringe and CFO Claire McDonough. We didn't learn much about the upcoming R2 lineup from these interviews, except that Rivian will stick to the adventure theme.
In a new "Ask Rivian" segment, which has been renamed "Ask RJ," Scaringe and chief designer Jeff Hammoud offered a glimpse at the upcoming R2S SUV, albeit only as a clay model. What's important is that the R2S is significantly smaller, although it keeps the R1S DNA, with a boxy appearance and similar design. You can say that the R2S is a baby-R1S. This is contrary to what Tesla did with the Model Y, which was a blown-up version of the Model 3 instead of a shrunk Model X.
The undercover model has wheels close to its corners, pointing to short overhangs and a huge wheelbase. This will maximize cabin space and provide plenty of room for a big battery pack. The approach is clever, as Rivian's upcoming models will feature lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries. These have a lower energy density, which a bigger battery pack can compensate for.
The video shows a poster on the wall with the "R2S" title and three pictures showing details of the upcoming model. The one on the left reveals that the new model will have the same front design as the R1S, including the iconic headlights. Still, RJ Scaringe said in a previous interview that the upcoming R2S would not shoot for the stars regarding features and gadgets. Instead, it will be a no-nonsense adventure vehicle that will sell for an affordable price without compromising in many areas.
The fact that Rivian opted for an SUV and a truck as its first products was an inspired move, potentially saving the company in the harsh times that followed. Lucid went instead with a luxury sedan, which is struggling to find buyers in a constrained market. The second generation of Rivian vehicles will follow a similar path to the R1 lineup, with an SUV and a truck in development. Although the compact pickup will not have a correspondent at Tesla, it's hard not to notice that RJ Scaringe follows Elon Musk's strategy, using the money from the more expensive products to develop the affordable, mass-market R2 EVs.
The R2 development has been pushed back, with production now planned for 2026 instead of 2025. Still, Rivian is working tirelessly to bring the affordable adventure vehicle into production at its new production facility in Georgia. This was revealed in April when Rivian started a series of promotional activities, including interviews with RJ Scaringe and CFO Claire McDonough. We didn't learn much about the upcoming R2 lineup from these interviews, except that Rivian will stick to the adventure theme.
In a new "Ask Rivian" segment, which has been renamed "Ask RJ," Scaringe and chief designer Jeff Hammoud offered a glimpse at the upcoming R2S SUV, albeit only as a clay model. What's important is that the R2S is significantly smaller, although it keeps the R1S DNA, with a boxy appearance and similar design. You can say that the R2S is a baby-R1S. This is contrary to what Tesla did with the Model Y, which was a blown-up version of the Model 3 instead of a shrunk Model X.
The undercover model has wheels close to its corners, pointing to short overhangs and a huge wheelbase. This will maximize cabin space and provide plenty of room for a big battery pack. The approach is clever, as Rivian's upcoming models will feature lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries. These have a lower energy density, which a bigger battery pack can compensate for.
The video shows a poster on the wall with the "R2S" title and three pictures showing details of the upcoming model. The one on the left reveals that the new model will have the same front design as the R1S, including the iconic headlights. Still, RJ Scaringe said in a previous interview that the upcoming R2S would not shoot for the stars regarding features and gadgets. Instead, it will be a no-nonsense adventure vehicle that will sell for an affordable price without compromising in many areas.