Riddled With Potholes, New York's Least Favorite Road Promised More State Aid

Long Island natives have turned complaining about stuff into an art form. So as state roads and highways continue to deteriorate, the calls for something to be done regarding the innumerable potholes have only gotten louder. It's at the point that newly instated New York Governor Kathy Hochul is being forced to respond by a wave of public outcry.
The prime suspect is the everpresent and perpetually congested Interstate 495, better known as the Long Island Expressway connecting Long Island to New York City. In Governor Hochul's State of the State address on Wednesday, she took time in her speech to address this issue directly.
Residents of Long Island's Nassau and Suffolk counties have long complained of large potholes swallowing up their vehicle's wheels as they travel along the expressway, causing untold devastation to their cars in the process. Many claims against the state for compensation for pothole damage can sit in litigation for months before a settlement is reached. One Newsday study found that LIers spend as much as $700 a year just to maintain their vehicles over harsh pothole terrain.
The countless potholes did not bode well with the state's most recent round of bad weather. A snowstorm caused dozens of accidents across the LIE (Long Island Expressway) from Suffolk County all the way to the Nassau Country border with New York City. Residents fear that if the quickly deteriorating state of I-495 is not resolved promptly, thousands of New Yorkers' commutes could very quickly become dangerous.
Meanwhile, the dead of winter has prevented any maintenance from being undertaken for the moment. But a large-scale pothole rejuvenation program is expected to begin with the onset of spring on the LIE, beginning with its junction with New York Route 110 in Farmingdale and extending all the way to Brookhaven township several miles away.
Governor Hochul has reiterated that state funding would be forthcoming and consistent as the years-long rejuvenation project is undertaken. An issue that was all too prevalent during the previous administration of the newly disgraced previous governor Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo resigned in disgrace last year after a number of scandals and corruption accusations rocked his office. For now, Long Islanders will need to trust in their state leaders to fix this issue. Anyone who knows New Yorkers knows their trust is not earned easily.
