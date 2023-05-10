Ricardo To Develop V8 Hybrid Powertrain for McLaren

Ricardo, the engine supplier for McLaren, has announced that it will start to work on a hybrid V8 for McLaren's next generation of supersport models.
Ricardo has been working with McLaren since 2011, when the small series British sportscar maker launched its first production series supercar, the McLaren 12C. Ricardo delivered around 34,000 engines to the British manufacturer from its Shoreham-by-Sea production facility, located about 80 km (50 miles) from the McLaren Production Center in Woking, Surrey.
McLaren announced on May 9 they signed a new multi-year partnership with Ricardo to produce the next generation of V8 engines. The new V8 engine is designed by the McLaren Powertrain division and will power the next-gen high-performance hybrid supercars.
The agreement includes both hybrid and non-hybrid versions of the V8, and Ricardo will invest together with McLaren in developing the production facility at Shoreham-by-Sea, where over 100 engineers and technicians work on the high-performance powertrains.
Michael Leiters, McLaren CEO, said, "Our new high-performance, hybrid V8 powertrain will form an integral part of McLaren's next-generation product line-up, delivering best-in-class performance and thrilling driver engagement."
Ricardo and McLaren have not disclosed any details about the new V8 hybrid powertrain; therefore, it is not known if it will be a mild, full, or plug-in hybrid. But the new V8 will probably use the same technology as the new V6 PHEV that powers the Artura, the first McLaren hybrid model.
In addition, a V8 PHEV engine is the best solution to meet the forthcoming Euro 7 pollution standards and would also allow emission-free driving in cities. The McLaren Artura's V6 PHEV powertrain currently provides 19 miles (31 kilometers) of pure electric driving.
The Ferrari SF90 Stradale, the main competitor of the new McLaren 750S, also uses sophisticated PHEV technology.
The first models to get the new V8 hybrid could be the successors of the recently launched McLaren 750S and the 765 LT track version of the 720S. The future hypercar, the successor of the McLaren P1, could also benefit from the new V8 hybrid.
The new McLaren 750S is extremely fast, accelerating from 0 to 100 kph (0- 62 mph) in just 2.8 seconds. But its rival, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, is even quicker and reaches 100 kph (62 mph) in just 2.5 seconds. Moreover, you can see that the Ferrari SF90 Stradale outperforms the McLaren 720S and the 765LT in almost all sprint events uploaded on YouTube.
Michael Leiters confirmed at the Financial Times event "The future of the car" that all McLaren models will have a hybrid version by 2028. "McLaren has chosen to realize the transition to electric era with hybrid models and not with full-electric ones because the current technology needs to be mature enough to meet the requirements of an electric supercar," Leiters said.
