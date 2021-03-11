Redesigning the BMW 4 Series the Other Way Around

Minimalism against complications, sharp clarity against ambiguous elements and sobriety against opulence. And discrete symbolism, also. These are the notions I took the time to weigh before starting an own styling approach regarding the latest BMW 4 Series. Otherwise, the risk to come up with a design like something for comic book superheroes is significant.
I don’t see any mystery about the wave of criticism raised by the appearance of the new BMW 4 Series. Intuitively, people see all things around them as either beautiful or ugly. Look at a Jaguar F-Type: nobody has to explain you why it is beautiful.
Now, take a look at a Fiat Multipla or a Pontiac Aztek: nobody has to explain why it is ugly. There is a large set of cultural references asssimilated by all of us in time, having a determinant role in this perception process. Results may vary, however.
When a designer has to talk a lot to convince the public as much as possible that his creation is nice looking, he already has a problem. Nobody should ever forget that spectacular might not go together well with beautiful.
Putting lots of details together will surely lead to a spectacular result. People will certainly be impressed. Here we reach to the paradox area of the „be careful what you wish for” saying. However, the managers from BMW shouldn’t worry too much about it, because the fabulous tech and capabilities of their cars will anyway keep on appealing customers and fans. True, a less controversial design would help them doing it even better.
Just for the fun of it, I also blended the front end of a BMW Z8 of the body of the 4 Series. But let’s go back to what we came for. Here is my vision regarding a simply nice 4 Series. No big holes on the body and no overemphasized double-kindney grille. In fact, I chose to integrate it completely in the design of the front bumper – yet it is still there, telling us we are looking at a BMW. Smoothness rhymes with refinement. I think...
