Red-Hot MINI John Cooper Works GP Spied, Looks Like Rocket Bunny Tuning

11 Apr 2019, 18:15 UTC
MINI has begun track testing for the exclusive JCW GP model, which was spied recently near the Nurburgring. Our first spyshots reveal a hot hatch like no other.
Under BMW, MINI started out as a company of infinite possibilities. Nobody else had a tiny, posh hatchback with a supercharged 1.6-liter engine. Likewise, the JCW GP proved you could have exclusivity and insane track performance as well. This 2020 prototype is the pinnacle of the Mk3 generation, which came out back in 2015, and it's possible it will be the best-ever MINI with a combustion engine.

The GP model was previewed way back at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. Its styling was wilder, featuring exposed carbon fiber and a much deeper chin spoiler. However, nobody should have the right to be disappointed. This is like the AMG GT R Pro of hot hatchbacks.

Both sets of fenders have been flared out, while the ones at the back float above the bodywork like the flying buttresses of a Ferrari. Also, we have revisions to both bumpers and a gigantic wing. Some of these components are so wild that we wonder if they'll pass U.S. regulations.

Considering MINI might not sell more than 2,000 examples, it's possible that come components really will be made from carbon fiber. Other exotic changes include super-lightweight wheels and a performance exhaust system. Of course, this will become the fastest JCW ever to go around the Nurburgring.

The interior is likely to feature no rear seats, their place being taken by a brace to increase rigidity. Unfortunately, we don't know how much power this car will make. MINI didn't add anything to the JCW during the recent facelift, so it still makes 231 HP. Rumors talked about as much as 300 HP, but we have to remember that the last GP model didn't do that much in the engine department.
