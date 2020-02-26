Red Bull Releases The MotoGP Documentary We All Deserve - Andrea Dovizioso

Just like F1, MotoGP is a different kind of sport. This sport is way ahead of the traditional ones like soccer in Europe and South America or football in the U.S. Fans of different teams and riders sit next to each other holding no grudges to the opposite team that wins in that moment… And that is something beautiful, something almost all other sports out there should draw inspirations from.
Going to a MotoGP race is like going on a festival. Fans start to gather at the racetrack almost a week before the race. Caravans, tents, cars, motorcycles and even bicycles can be seen on the premises. One other aspect of this behavior is that just like the caravan travelers, these people share their food and drinks as well, they grill together while talking about the upcoming race, or all other things happening in the world. I even heard some talk about science and the cosmos…
It’s so different that even non fans, and even the ladies can enjoy this experience. However, bare in mind that if you decide to attend the main event only (On Sunday, all the races are held Sunday) you may need up to 3h to get in, or out of the area, so don’t schedule a flight back home in the early hours of Sunday evening.
This material released by RedBull a few days ago is a lot more than just a marketing & PR material for them, it’s more about the unseen story of the riders and the things they do, or go through. Andrea Dovizioso is the main character in the documentary and he tells the story of how it is, what he feels and what he does, why he does it and where he is going. It’s so good that even an outsider can enjoy it.
I watched Dovizioso win the CzechGP in Brno in 2018, and that was my first time at a MotoGP race, and I’m telling you… You cannot prepare yourself for the experience you will have. It’s just impossible. You will be amazed especially if you are a rider yourself.
You can enjoy the documentary here - it’s 56:56 minutes long, but worth every second!
