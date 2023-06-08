Rare Ford Mustang GT/CS Drags Mustang Mach-E, the Outcome Was Not as Expected

The contemporary automotive world has thought itself a simple equation – ICE power doesn't necessarily hold the crown anymore as the EV lifestyle promoted by Tesla, and the lot has much to do with performance, not just the inherent sustainability of zero emissions. However, some legacy automakers might not have learned the lesson just yet.
As far as sales of electric cars are concerned, Tesla still reigns undefeated on the charts at home in America. Meanwhile, General Motors and Ford are battling for a distant second place and trade as many blows as possible. Just recently, both companies found the time to agree to disagree that profit margins are seriously eroded by 'affordable' EVs like the upcoming Chevy Equinox EV or by behemoth battery-pack hogs like the F-150 Lightning and all of GM's Ultium models. Oh, well, it seems they are missing some important plot points – maybe they just need to start a video call with Volvo and ask the Swedes to explain how they cooked a $35k EX30 with as much range as a Tesla Model 3 RWD?
And there is no need to take our word for granted concerning the prior discussion about legacy automakers needing help to devise a proper EV strategy because they still want to do business with ICE-powered models. Instead, let me give you an example of a novel Ford Mustang Mach-E all-electric SUV duking it out with none other than its ICE-powered sibling, the S550 Ford Mustang GT. So, the videographer behind the Wheels channel on YouTube is an enthusiastic fan of 'Thunder Mountain' - aka the Bandimere Speedway quarter-mile dragstrip in Colorado.
The mile-high location is not friendly to naturally aspirated engines because of the oxygen-deprived atmosphere, so the chances - EV plus no forced induction - were against the white-and-black Ford Mustang GT, which according to comments, was a rare GT/CS, aka the limited edition (modern) California Special. Meanwhile, On its right side sat a fresh Mustang Mach-E dressed in Cyber Orange, and betting folks will probably give the edge to the all-electric SUV if they know a little something about zero-emission performance.
However, Blue Oval connoisseurs would refrain from a wager because the software on the Ford is usually playing tricks on the total output's presence – some say that full power is only available for mere seconds. As such, the outcome of the race, in the end, was not exactly as expected – with the Mustang GT/CS ultimately taking the laurels with a 14.23s elapsed time at 101 mph (163 kph) against the Mach-E's ET of 14.32s at 93 mph (150 kph). Pretty astonishingly bad times, right? Well, would it help that someone explained in the comments section this was a husband (ICE) versus wife (EV) brawl, and it was all probably done in a friendly manner?
Next up, the gloves were most likely torn and cast aside when the Mustang Mach-E met with another Ford, a beefy Ford Explorer SUV, later during the night. This time around, the sleek Cyber Orange Ford not only recouped the sizeable difference between it and the Explorer (which jumped the start) but also sealed its fate with a 14.31s versus 15.64s performance. Oh, well, the times were not great, indeed, so maybe it would be better if we don't tell any of Blue Oval fans about that, or they will enter the sights of GM and Mopar enthusiasts and cause a banter ruckus in no time. Shhhht thus, let the curtain fall silently on top of these slow yet instructive skirmishes!
And there is no need to take our word for granted concerning the prior discussion about legacy automakers needing help to devise a proper EV strategy because they still want to do business with ICE-powered models. Instead, let me give you an example of a novel Ford Mustang Mach-E all-electric SUV duking it out with none other than its ICE-powered sibling, the S550 Ford Mustang GT. So, the videographer behind the Wheels channel on YouTube is an enthusiastic fan of 'Thunder Mountain' - aka the Bandimere Speedway quarter-mile dragstrip in Colorado.
The mile-high location is not friendly to naturally aspirated engines because of the oxygen-deprived atmosphere, so the chances - EV plus no forced induction - were against the white-and-black Ford Mustang GT, which according to comments, was a rare GT/CS, aka the limited edition (modern) California Special. Meanwhile, On its right side sat a fresh Mustang Mach-E dressed in Cyber Orange, and betting folks will probably give the edge to the all-electric SUV if they know a little something about zero-emission performance.
However, Blue Oval connoisseurs would refrain from a wager because the software on the Ford is usually playing tricks on the total output's presence – some say that full power is only available for mere seconds. As such, the outcome of the race, in the end, was not exactly as expected – with the Mustang GT/CS ultimately taking the laurels with a 14.23s elapsed time at 101 mph (163 kph) against the Mach-E's ET of 14.32s at 93 mph (150 kph). Pretty astonishingly bad times, right? Well, would it help that someone explained in the comments section this was a husband (ICE) versus wife (EV) brawl, and it was all probably done in a friendly manner?
Next up, the gloves were most likely torn and cast aside when the Mustang Mach-E met with another Ford, a beefy Ford Explorer SUV, later during the night. This time around, the sleek Cyber Orange Ford not only recouped the sizeable difference between it and the Explorer (which jumped the start) but also sealed its fate with a 14.31s versus 15.64s performance. Oh, well, the times were not great, indeed, so maybe it would be better if we don't tell any of Blue Oval fans about that, or they will enter the sights of GM and Mopar enthusiasts and cause a banter ruckus in no time. Shhhht thus, let the curtain fall silently on top of these slow yet instructive skirmishes!