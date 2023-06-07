Tesla Model 3 Drags C8 Chevy Corvette Stingray R, Someone Gets Thoroughly Abashed

Right now, the C8 iteration of America's legendary sports car is probably one of the most beloved passenger car nameplates still around on the market. And it's not because there are so few of them left. On the contrary, this generation is shaping up to be pretty iconic on its own.
The Chevrolet Corvette has been around for 70 years, and during much of those seven decades, it was a traditional front-engine, rear-wheel drive affair. But years of longing finally came to fruition with the C8, and Team Corvette was allowed by the corner office head honchos to reinvent the sports car into a true Old Continent supercar killer with a mid-engine and RWD or eAWD setup.
Now, just a few years after the C8's introduction, we already have the 495-hp Corvette Stingray Z51, the 670-hp record-breaking FPC Corvette Z06, as well as the novel hybrid kid on the block, the 655-hp eAWD Corvette E-Ray (plus the promise of 850-hp ZR1). And, naturally, they all have a story to tell. Plus, sometimes the tale is so long that even Stingrays do not know when to call it quits and let their higher-powered siblings handle the racing cases – whether on the track or at the local quarter-mile dragstrip.
But there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have an eloquent example of a C8 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray R that didn't want to stay put – both when ducking it out with modern electric vehicles as well as vintage counterparts. So, the videographer behind the Wheels Plus channel on YouTube is a big fan of 'Thunder Mountain' - aka the Bandimere Speedway quarter-mile dragstrip in Colorado.
Said to be a mile-high facility, a reference to its oxygen-deprived altitude, this venue is always riddled with tasty apparitions. On this occasion, a white-and-black Corvette Stingray R wanted to measure up to one of Tesla's greats. Not the Plaid, of course, but rather a Model 3 – probably the Performance version. By the way, do not get your hopes up too high for the ICE-powered Corvette because the Stingray R moniker is just a premium package designed to "give (the car) a custom high-performance look" rather than actual additional horsepower.
As such, even though Chevy's popular Corvette C8 got the jump on the electric sedan, the Tesla not only caught up with the naturally aspirated V8 sports car but also thoroughly shamed it into 11.47s to 15.31s ET submission. However, the track's lights conceded victory to the slower rival – so our guess is they were doing some bracket racing, and the Tesla driver could not refrain from punching the pedal to the metal. Anyway, suppose you want more of the Corvette Stingray R. In that case, there is another couple of races against a pair of vintage opponents – a C5 Corvette (1997 to 2004) and what looked like a forgettable fifth generation (1982-1987) Dodge Charger subcompact hatchback coupe! Still, they're both entirely watchable.
