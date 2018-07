Happy Gday Mrs H.‰ A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on Jul 14, 2018 at 12:07pm PDT

She filed for divorce from him in 2017 amid claims of infidelity, and for all we know, they’re still separated and going through with the divorce. That hasn’t stopped the rapper from helping his ex ring in her 43rd birthday in style, though.When we say in style, we mean in style. Somewhat in the 11th hour, but T.I. settled for a Mercedes-Benz S 550 Cabriolet for Tiny, as the perfect gift. He bought the car and then had it taken to an Atlanta customizer to make it even more impressive. Both he and Tiny made sure to publicly thank the Atl Custom Auto Sales for the work they put in. On social media, where else.According to reports, the car alone cost the rapper about $130,000. The customizer added a custom black wrap with an all-black-everything finishing and 22” wheels. Once it was customized, its value shot to $225,000 but by the look on Tiny’s face, T.I. must have thought it was worth every penny.He even made sure to pack it with Christian Louboutin bags, which definitely earned him some extra hubby points. And cost him a few thousand dollars more. TMZ says T.I. called the customizer on Friday afternoon, asking for an urgent custom job, as Tiny’s birthday was on Saturday. A 3-men crew worked against the clock and finished the job in less than 24 hours, so T.I. could surprise the wife precisely on her birthday. She appreciated that, too, but she was more thrilled about the car and the Louboutin bags in the backseat.