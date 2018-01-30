autoevolution
 

PVC Drifting: Japan's New Way of Enjoying $300 Kei Cars

30 Jan 2018, 16:52 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Just because your car is front-wheel drive doesn't mean that you can't drift it. Japan has found a new way to do that with "PVC drifting," a cool idea that could catch on given time.
3 photos
PVC Drifting: Japan's New Way of Enjoying $300 Kei CarsPVC Drifting: Japan's New Way of Enjoying $300 Kei Cars
Lost of MINI owners tried tray drifting. You get the plastic tray from fast food restaurants, place them under the rear tires, pull the handbrake and do donuts. The problem with it is that it's basically stealing, plus the trays only last a few minutes.

Japan found a cool alternative. It's called PVC drifting because they use "slices" of PVC pipe placed over the rear wheels of very cheap kei cars.

There's even a club formed around PVC drifting called K-Soul, which sounds like a Korean boy band. Check this video out!

As you can see, this is the quietest form of drifting ever seen. They use bangers worth only about $300. And because they all have a 660cc engine with about 50 horsepower, the action is slow and safe. You can get as close to the guy in from as you want without having to worry about dings or your own wellbeing.

How do they get the PVC pipes cut and placed over the tires? Well, that's covered in the video too. You let all the air out of the tires first... obviously. The Japanese use winter studless tires, which have the grip to hold the PVC yet and are also very malleable.

But that's not all. Because the plastic gets hot when in constant friction with the road, the Japanese fitted an on-board water-dispersal system.

The rings themselves come from 4-meter long sections of aquarium-grade piping which are cut into parts by hand. We calculated that these tires are roughly 17 inches tall around the outside, so about the size of a standard rim. If you can find 20-inch PVC pipes, this "technology" could also work on the regular bangers we have, not just shrunken Suzukis and Mazdas.

drifting Japan PVC drifting kei car drifting kei car
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Who's Your Number One? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
DAIHATSU models:
DAIHATSU SirionDAIHATSU Sirion SmallDAIHATSU AylaDAIHATSU Ayla SmallDAIHATSU CuoreDAIHATSU Cuore SmallDAIHATSU Feroza HardtopDAIHATSU Feroza Hardtop Small SUVDAIHATSU Gran MoveDAIHATSU Gran Move Small MPVAll DAIHATSU models  