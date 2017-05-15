Honda S660 With Liberty Walk Body Kit Is a Toy Supercar from Japan

Liberty Walk took a break from making Aventador and 650S
body kits to give its Japanese customers a Honda S660 unlike any other. It's so different that 90% of our readers won't even know what to make of it.
The kit is familiar and so is the car, but we never thought the two would ever be combined. In fact, Liberty Walk has only ever made one other kit for a small car, and that's the R56 MINI Cooper S.
But that was then, and this is now. Honda's little S660 is the sportiest car ever to comply with kei car rules
. No, not kit cars; kei cars. All their measurements have to be small, especially the overall length, and the engine cannot be any bigger than a 0.66-liter. And even with a turbo, the output is limited to 64 PS.
That's about a tenth of a Camaro engine. But in Japan, it's perfectly alright to slam your Prius to the ground and install titanium exhausts. So the LW S600 should fit right in.
The transformation includes the trademark fender flares, which are made up of multiple pieces. The ones at the back are much wider, giving the Honda sportscar a Murcielago-like appearance
. Of course, they also installed brand new bumpers, and they completely change the look of the car. But the side sills are magical too.
The tuners opted for a ducktail trunk spoiler and some black alloy wheels wrapped in Falcon tires. But we feel a little disappointed with the exhaust. Some other company is going to have the privilege of upgrading that component.
The complete package called SSX-660R can be ordered in Japan for 475,000 yen or just under $4,200 at today's exchange rate. Airrex air suspension is an additional 580,000 yen ($5,100). Kato Wataru
's company talks about a second version of the kit that comes with a large wing and diffuser, but pictures aren't available at the moment.