Small Suzukis Get "Smile Bumper" With Lightning McQueen's Face

Where? Japan, obviously. While the Internet has opened our eyes to a whole world of crazy, the people from the land of the rising sun still possess a unique skill: to take a crazy idea and execute it perfectly.

While its acceleration, interior space, and practicality are all sub-par, the Twin looks like it has a face even before being "tuned." However, the Japanese could have done the same with a MINI or a Beetle. We suspect they used a Twin not only because it was homegrown but also due to its cheapness.







On top of that, many people are doing a respray of the whole car. We just loved the pink and pistachio smiling twins with matching sunshades. The polish and overall assembly is way better than anything Suzuki offered back in the 2000's.



That might seem like a lot of attention for a slow crammed city car that's over ten years old. Most Americans would scrap their old econoboxes once the economy improves or gas becomes cheap again. But the kei car still has a cult following in Japan.



We know that Pixar spent a lot of money on the Cars franchise and this is technically their copyright. But even they can't hate the little Suzukis, and maybe that will save the owners from being slapped with a lawsuit.







