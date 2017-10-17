autoevolution
 

Small Suzukis Get "Smile Bumper" With Lightning McQueen's Face

17 Oct 2017, 18:48 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Where? Japan, obviously. While the Internet has opened our eyes to a whole world of crazy, the people from the land of the rising sun still possess a unique skill: to take a crazy idea and execute it perfectly.
5 photos
Small Suzukis Get "Smile Bumper" With Lightning McQueen's FaceSmall Suzukis Get "Smile Bumper" With Lightning McQueen's FaceSmall Suzukis Get "Smile Bumper" With Lightning McQueen's FaceSmall Suzukis Get "Smile Bumper" With Lightning McQueen's Face
Once the Chinese catch on to the idea, they'll make a $10 bumper that fits anything from a Toyota Prius to a Dodge Dart. But for now, only one car can get the McQueen smile: the Suzuki Twin.

It's one of those rare kei cars that we almost forgot about. It was sold January 22, 2003, until October 2005, available with a 4-speed automatic or a hybrid system.

While its acceleration, interior space, and practicality are all sub-par, the Twin looks like it has a face even before being "tuned." However, the Japanese could have done the same with a MINI or a Beetle. We suspect they used a Twin not only because it was homegrown but also due to its cheapness.

Kotaku stumbled upon the project recently and found that the bumper is being made by a body shop in Saitama. It's available online for 298,000 yen which is equivalent to around €2,600.

On top of that, many people are doing a respray of the whole car. We just loved the pink and pistachio smiling twins with matching sunshades. The polish and overall assembly is way better than anything Suzuki offered back in the 2000's.

That might seem like a lot of attention for a slow crammed city car that's over ten years old. Most Americans would scrap their old econoboxes once the economy improves or gas becomes cheap again. But the kei car still has a cult following in Japan.

We know that Pixar spent a lot of money on the Cars franchise and this is technically their copyright. But even they can't hate the little Suzukis, and maybe that will save the owners from being slapped with a lawsuit.



 

,ånßüÆ£ó°¨o]n  #¹º­Ä¤ó #¹Þ¤ëÐóÑü #«Þí

A post shared by ƒ¢ª±ó(Rqvá)ƒ (@pu_ri.n) on Sep 17, 2017 at 11:22pm PDT

kei car pixar cars movies lol
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Replace Your Car Battery The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars A Simple Guide to the G80 Locking Differential Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? 10 Ways to Make More Money Selling Used Cars 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Understand Car Noises Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Latest car models:
DODGE ChargerDODGE Charger CompactASTON MARTIN DB11 VolanteASTON MARTIN DB11 Volante Roadster & ConvertibleDODGE ChargerDODGE Charger LargeDODGE Charger 500DODGE Charger 500 LargeLAND ROVER Range Rover HybridLAND ROVER Range Rover Hybrid Large SUVAll car models  