Put the Eco-Luxe Floating Pod Anthénea Under the Christmas Tree, Says Gwyneth Paltrow

This one is probably difficult to do in real life, but Oscar-winning retired actress Gwyneth Paltrow would have you stuff a luxury eco pod under your Christmas tree this holiday season. Heck, if you can afford it, you’ll just have to buy a bigger house. 15 photos



Paltrow has a suggestion, through Goop’s Ridiculous but Awesome list. Since she runs Goop, which is fashioned after her lifestyle (and budget), this is basically Gwyneth telling you to get yourself a floating pod. Consider it early Christmas spending done right, to the tune of $365,000 - $730,000.



Jokes aside, as funny as it sounds for us regular folks to have a millionaire advising us on buying a floating pod as a present, the idea isn’t a bad one. The



Anthénea is pretty cool and cool-looking, too, as photos in the gallery will show. It offers sleeping for two people and dining for up to six in a living space of 540 square feet (50.2 square meters), a terrace with a bar on the roof, a room with a glass bottom for underwater viewing, and the possibility to either have it moored or move from place to place thanks to six electric motors.



It has solar panels on the roof, water filtration system, and wastewater management system, and is able to withstand Force 6 winds of up to 27 knots. It is also designed to be just comfortable year-round, whether it’s -30 or +40 degrees Celsius (-22 and 104 degrees Fahrenheit).



Considering Gwyneth's other expensive suggestion is a Cartier Clash [Un]Limited Watch that sells for a reported $393,000, you're getting a deal with the base version of the pod. Diamonds don't float.

