PSA: Washington, DC Police Giving Away Free AirTags This Week

There are many ways to protect your belongings, but Apple's AirTag has made the whole thing incredibly convenient.
The pill-shaped tracker can be planted virtually anywhere, allowing you to get its location on your phone whenever it can connect to a nearby iPhone.
It's why the AirTag has become a must-have gadget for vehicle owners worldwide, and many learned the hard way that Apple's device can sometimes help them recover stolen goods in minutes.
Law enforcement also recommends car owners to install AirTags and provide officers with location information when they notice their vehicle is missing. With the AirTag becoming such an important tool in the fight against thieves, the Washington, DC police decided to give away trackers to residents specifically to protect their valuables.
The giveaway takes place on Thursday, March 7. It kicks off at 4:30 PM at Union Market (6th Street, NE, between Morse and Neal Streets, NE). The giveaway will last three hours, so be there before 7:30 PM to claim your AirTag.
Police say that residents who want to install the AirTag in their vehicles must bring their cars to the giveaway so the device can be installed on-site by an officer. You must also live in one of the police service areas included in the program (501, 502, 503, 504, 505, 506, and 507) and must have an identification card and matching registration showing proof of address.
The Metropolitan Police Department will give away AirTags to iPhone owners and Tile trackers to residents who own an Android phone. Android users must download and install the Tile app from the Google Play Store.
Apple's AirTag works by connecting to nearby iPhones to broadcast its location to the master smartphone. It doesn't come with a built-in Internet connection, and this approach allows it to save power, therefore offering improved battery life. It works with a CR2032 battery unit, supporting approximately six months of operation per unit.
The AirTag doesn't need recharging, and thanks to its small form factor, it can be installed virtually anywhere in the car without the thief noticing it. Once it connects to an iPhone, it shows its location on the owner's smartphone in the Find My application.
Police can use the location data to determine where a stolen vehicle is hiding, helping recover cars that would otherwise be more difficult to find. The AirTag can also alert thieves that they're tracked, so it's critical to alert the police the second you notice the vehicle is missing, reducing the likelihood of the criminal finding the hidden tracker. The only way to disable an Apple AirTag is to remove the battery, as the device does not come with a power-off button. Every device is tied to an Apple ID, and police can use the information to find its owner.
On Thursday, March 7th, The Fifth District will host an Air-Tag Giveaway. Air Tags are tracking devices that will aid in locating and recovering missing or stolen property. Please see the event details below. pic.twitter.com/VgffiJ2iUO— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 1, 2024