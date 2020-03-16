2 Detroit's Big Three Join Forces Against the Coronavirus

PSA Shuts Down All Plants in Europe on Coronavirus Concerns

With Europe now gripped in a battle for its survival against the coronavirus, companies located there are taking extreme measures to prevent further spread of the infection.



None of the announcements made thus far –



In an announcement that will definitely have far-reaching effects on the auto industry, PSA said it is closing down 15 facilities in Europe, in stages. Plants in France and Spain close as of today, March 16, while other locations in France, Spain, Germany, the UK and Poland will close their gates on Tuesday. They will be followed by other different locations in France, Spain and Portugal on Wednesday, and another one in the UK and Slovakia will shut down on Thursday (full list and dates can be found in the press release section below).



“The site management teams will implement the site closure procedures locally, which will be done in coordination with the social partners,” the group said in a statement.



„Groupe PSA remind that until then, compliance with the barrier measures, going beyond the recommendations of the health authorities on the sites, are the best protection to prevent the spread of the virus.”



PSA justifies the decision both through the need to protect its employees, and on account of the disruptions in supply and the decline in auto markets across the continent.



