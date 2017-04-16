Pristine Mercedes-Benz SL500 For Sale At Auction, It Only Has 81 Miles

Mercedes-Benz
is known for making durable cars, and some of its creations from the ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s have been driven to outrageous mileages.
Meanwhile, other examples of the three-pointed star brand have barely exceeded their delivery mileage
. We do not understand how someone could buy a new car and resist from driving it, but the owner of this vehicle lost their keys after receiving the vehicle, and just left it in parking garage.
According to the listing, this was a birthday present, which only brings more questions as to why someone would not enjoy it, especially since it only needed a new set of keys.
The British auction house named Coys
has published an ad for a 1996 Mercedes-Benz SL500
, which is not necessarily a collector car, but this example has something unique. It is the lowest mileage SL500
of this series owned by a private individual.
While some cars from the Mercedes-Benz Museum might have fewer miles on the odometer, this vehicle is registered, has a right-hand-drive configuration, and even has a valid inspection.
The auction house had specified that the automobile had been re-commissioned recently to ensure that it is ready to drive, and it comes with all books and manuals it had when it was delivered to its first owner.
Thanks to those characteristics, the automobile you see here is unique in the world for its age, and can be considered a brand new car from a different age.
The future owner of this “young-timer” will get to enjoy the sought-after M119 engine, which is a naturally aspirated V8 unit. The exterior is in perfect condition, and it is finished in the original “Imperial Red.” The passenger compartment is covered in its “Mushroom” leather, just like it left the factory.
Thanks to the fact that the automobile in question was stored in a garage, it has not experienced the harshest parts of nature, which involve rain, snow, and hail.
However, once its new owner gets it into his or her possession, a decision will have to be made regarding what will happen to this beautiful roadster.
You can drive it, and risk a crash or dissipate value as the miles pile up. The other option is a bit extreme on the pragmatic side, but it could bring profit in a few decades.
The inevitable passage of time will involve spending money to keep this SL500 in perfect condition, but someone might buy it in 2037 for a hefty sum. It is currently valued at about GBP 50,000 ($62,400).