Polestar 3 Gains New Variants, More Affordable Pricing Ahead of US Production Start

As Polestar is preparing to start Polestar 3 production in the US later this year, the Swedish carmaker is also reconsidering its pricing strategy. Polestar announced new variants of the electric SUV, lowering the entry price to $73,400 from the previously announced $83,900. This makes the Polestar 3 eligible for the federal tax credits, provided the battery manufacturing will respect IRA provisions.

