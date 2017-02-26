Pininfarina Teases H600 Concept, Will Reveal It In Geneva

Pininfarina
’s stand at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show
will include a fascinating exhibit named H600.
The Hybrid Kinetic Group commissioned the latest creation of the Italian design house. The former is a corporation from Hong Kong, and the vehicle bears its logo.
As you can observe in the two teaser images presented by the Italians, the name of the company is also present in the form of letters on the hood, and it is also on the trunk lid.
Pininfarina has made a brief press release about the H600, and we have learned that it will be a luxury sedan
that has comfort in mind. The main focus points in the creation of this vehicle were design and Eco-sustainability. The H600 has an electric propulsion system, but its characteristics have not been revealed.
As you can observe, the two teaser images show a sleek automobile, with attractive shapes. The front end looks rather close to a production model, while the rear also shares this characteristic.
It is not known at the moment if the Hybrid Kinetic Group of Hong Kong intends to build a production version of this model, but that could be a possibility in the future.
It is unusual for an electric vehicle concept
to have a front grille that is not entirely closed, so there is a possibility that the H600 might have an internal combustion engine as well.
The unit could be used for extending the range of the electric power train
. Similar solutions have been applied before by mainstream brands, and even the Fisker Karma shared this idea.
The modern look of the front end is contrasted by the retro-styled rear, which has joined the tail lights with a chromed strip. The latter also integrates the logo of the HK Group, along with a reflective piece of red plastic. Regardless of the destination of the H600, we can say that we cannot wait to see the full exhibit.
The same press release announces that further details of this concept will be published in the next few days, so we will keep our eyes open for updates regarding this exhibit.