autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

Peugeot UK Introduces 208 Black Edition

 
27 Mar 2017, 14:58 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The 208 is an underrated supermini in a sea of rather faceless small cars. It’s no secret Peugeot has its own way of doing things, and the 208 makes no exception to that rule. In Black Edition form, the subcompact hatchback gets even better.
Despite its name, the Black Edition is available in more than just Nera Black. The color palette is completed by Bianca White and Hurricane Grey. On the visual front, all paint jobs are offset by 16-inch Titane gloss black alloys that are beautified with white laser engraving. The equalizer grille with 3D details also sports a black finisher, a treatment also carried by the door mirror caps.

Once inside, the 208 Black Edition doesn’t woo you with anything. It’s just a 208 with a nice level of specification, with the dashboard dominated by a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The latter boasts DAB Digital Radio, Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and MirrorLink as well.

Expected to become the key model in the United Kingdom for the 208 three-door range, the Black Edition carries an on-the-road price of £14,595. That’s OK-ish considering the configuration and what hides under the hood. For this model, Peugeot decided on the 1.2-liter PureTech three-cylinder engine with 82 PS (81 hp) and 118 Nm (87 lb-ft), which is mated to a five-speed manual.

Before you boo and hiss, bear in mind the least exciting variant of the five-door starts from £14,000, the GT Line from £17,000, and the 208 GTi hot hatchback from £22,900. The 208 Black Edition, then, is that rare sort of specially appointed econobox that actually makes sense financial-wise.

It’s also set apart by Catie Munnings, the first female British driver to win a European rally title in almost half of century. She did so with the race-ready Peugeot 208 R2 as part of the Sainteloc Junior Rally Team. And here she is today, a brand ambassador for the French auto company’s UK operations.

“I think the Peugeot 208 Black Edition is a brilliant car," commented Catie. "It looks and feels great and I really think its sporting appeal sets it apart.”

Peugeot 208 Special Edition Peugeot UK supermini hatchback
 
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our PEUGEOT Testdrives:

2015 PEUGEOT 30869
2015 PEUGEOT 50864