Personal EVs Aren't the Best Solution to Climate Change, Swedish Transport Agency Says

The news about horsepower and torque figures together with tests that displayed bonkers zero to 60 mph (zero to 97 kph) for some electric vehicles (EVs) have made most of us forget the part concerning the environment. So, let’s revisit it. Is it a good idea to buy and use an all-electric vehicle just for the sake of fighting climate change?
Many EVs built from the ground up as zero-tailpipe emission cars are simply great. Nobody can deny that. Take whatever example you may want. Something like a Tesla Model X, a Lucid Air, a BMW i7, a Porsche Taycan, a Rivian R1T, or a Mercedes-Benz EQS will do a marvelous job of taking you from one place to another without burning fossil fuels. Besides that, these cars are also capable of entertaining you when you have to stop and charge thanks to great infotainment systems.
Even the Chevrolet Bolt EUV, the Ford F-150 Lightning, or the Hyundai Ioniq 5 can become great commuting companions or work horses. The Chevy and the Hyundai can be used as taxis, while Ford’s pickup will help a tradesperson reach their customers.
For those willing to test out new things, there’s even the fuel-cell Toyota Mirai. Powered by compressed and pressurized hydrogen, this sedan’s only emissions are made of water which flows out of the car through a small orifice. It produces around one cup of water per mile, depending on the driver.
So, are EVs (be they battery-electric or fuel-cell) like the abovementioned ones the solution for a cleaner environment? Well, this Swedish transport agency says no.
We already know that EVs, especially battery-electric vehicles (BEVs), leave the production line with a huge carbon footprint which is offset only after the vehicle has been properly used by the owner. But we also know that we can’t keep a gas- or diesel-powered car running in the garage without risking carbon monoxide poisoning or worse.
So, why is Vasttrafik against EVs? The short answer is that the agency isn’t. Dealing with public transport routes, fleet operators, partners, customers, and local authorities so anyone can travel everywhere without being late, Vasttrafix supervises over 900 daily routes in the Swedish region of Gotaland. The agency analyzed the relevant data and discovered that all-electric cars aren’t that good for the environment.
The fossil fuel-powered car is still the worst option possible, according to the data submitted by the Swedish Environmental Research Institute. However, the EV is not the best eco-friendly alternative.
The researchers imagined 150 people having to travel somewhere and split them into three categories – 50 with a gas- or diesel-powered car, 50 with EVs, and the remaining 50 with an electric bus.
The final data showed that the electric bus is the best option for a very low carbon footprint. While manufacturing one takes a bigger toll on the environment, the greenhouse gas emissions associated with the bus are offset while it’s put to good use.
“If we are to achieve our climate goals, we need to share resources. Moving from cars to public transport is an efficient and smart way to reduce emissions quickly,” says Vasttrafik.
The agency even cropped up a CO2 per kilometer emission calculator which shows that 50 persons taking the electric bus instead of 50 EVs are 14.5 times better for the environment.
Vasttrafik currently overlooks a fleet of 300 electric buses. Another 160 units are to be added until the end of 2023.
Now, knowing all this, would you give up on your EV for a zero-tailpipe emission public transport? Let us know down below.
Even the Chevrolet Bolt EUV, the Ford F-150 Lightning, or the Hyundai Ioniq 5 can become great commuting companions or work horses. The Chevy and the Hyundai can be used as taxis, while Ford’s pickup will help a tradesperson reach their customers.
For those willing to test out new things, there’s even the fuel-cell Toyota Mirai. Powered by compressed and pressurized hydrogen, this sedan’s only emissions are made of water which flows out of the car through a small orifice. It produces around one cup of water per mile, depending on the driver.
So, are EVs (be they battery-electric or fuel-cell) like the abovementioned ones the solution for a cleaner environment? Well, this Swedish transport agency says no.
We already know that EVs, especially battery-electric vehicles (BEVs), leave the production line with a huge carbon footprint which is offset only after the vehicle has been properly used by the owner. But we also know that we can’t keep a gas- or diesel-powered car running in the garage without risking carbon monoxide poisoning or worse.
So, why is Vasttrafik against EVs? The short answer is that the agency isn’t. Dealing with public transport routes, fleet operators, partners, customers, and local authorities so anyone can travel everywhere without being late, Vasttrafix supervises over 900 daily routes in the Swedish region of Gotaland. The agency analyzed the relevant data and discovered that all-electric cars aren’t that good for the environment.
The fossil fuel-powered car is still the worst option possible, according to the data submitted by the Swedish Environmental Research Institute. However, the EV is not the best eco-friendly alternative.
The researchers imagined 150 people having to travel somewhere and split them into three categories – 50 with a gas- or diesel-powered car, 50 with EVs, and the remaining 50 with an electric bus.
The final data showed that the electric bus is the best option for a very low carbon footprint. While manufacturing one takes a bigger toll on the environment, the greenhouse gas emissions associated with the bus are offset while it’s put to good use.
“If we are to achieve our climate goals, we need to share resources. Moving from cars to public transport is an efficient and smart way to reduce emissions quickly,” says Vasttrafik.
The agency even cropped up a CO2 per kilometer emission calculator which shows that 50 persons taking the electric bus instead of 50 EVs are 14.5 times better for the environment.
Vasttrafik currently overlooks a fleet of 300 electric buses. Another 160 units are to be added until the end of 2023.
Now, knowing all this, would you give up on your EV for a zero-tailpipe emission public transport? Let us know down below.