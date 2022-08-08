P-51 Mustang Chases F-22 Hard, High-Tech Fighter Barely Notices

Going to an aerial show is the perfect way to get your dose of high-adrenaline, airborne machines doing incredible stuff. Generally, these air shows come offering a wide range of airplanes on display, depending on the show’s specifics. Sadly, not all air shows offer heritage flights.
In U.S. Air Force (USAF) speak, heritage flights are described as “dramatic flying displays” that put together on the same stretch of sky the most modern aircraft and fighter planes from the history books, coming into the spotlight straight out of World War II, Korea and Vietnam.
The last time we got to talk about such appearances was back in March, when Raptors, Vipers, Lightnings and Thunderbolts joined forces with the mighty P-51 Mustang at the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona.
The main image of this piece is a bit fresher, having been taken in mid-June at the Midsouth Airshow held in Millington, Tennessee, and recently published by the USAF.
The pic shows the F-22 Raptor of the plane’s demonstration team, flown by Major Maj. Josh Gunderson, being chased hard by a P-51 Mustang belonging to the Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation and flown by Stuart Milson.
Both planes are seen here as they were banking left in a coordinated maneuver that placed the Mustang on top, a perfect pairing of an 80-year-old war veteran with one of the most modern aircraft in the sky today.
According to the USAF, the Photo of the Day-worthy instances of such different aircraft flying together "highlight U.S. Air Force air power history and memorializes those who have served." Each year, such instances can be seen at some 60 events across the nation. For what’s left of 2022, heritage flights are scheduled to take place all the way until November.
In August, we’ll get to see these planes perform at the Props and Pistons Festival in Akron, Ohio (August 13), at the Chicago Air and Water Show in Chicago, Illinois (August 20), and the Oregon International Air Show in McMinnville, Oregon (August 20), among others.
The full Air Force Heritage Flight Foundations schedule can be studied here.
