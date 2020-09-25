One Year’s Rent of Living Here and You Could Buy a 911 Turbo S Cabriolet

We have been seeing a lot of the car lately, so I have taken it upon myself to expose a side of the Porsche mentality and lifestyle that not many are aware of. We’ve brought you a number of Porsche-influenced and designed items, from sound systems to yachts and hookahs. One of the less heard of products has been the Skywheel. But this is still a work in progress and we aren't sure it will turn out like the designs.
But, and this is a big one, if you ever find yourself in Miami, in Sunny Isles Beach, you can visit or even move into a completed structure branded Porsche Design. Don’t believe it? Google PD Tower Miami and call a broker to find out how much it’ll cost you to live there.
This structure is known as the Porsche Design Tower. A building completed using design and engineering developed by the Porsche family. Comprised of 60 floors and 132 luxury residential units, you know that living here will come at a premium. Even, if it wasn’t a PD building, average rent would still run you nearly two-grand, and this is luxury. A three-bedroom apartment on Collins Ave will run you over ten-grand with a sea-view.
You are literally able to take your beloved car to the very floor you live on. Thanks to a design like that of wind-tunnels, each floor and apartment includes a personal garage. It’s all based on a lift system similar to the one seen in the Koshi concept. But this is no concept. The way is works is through a simple platform and elevator system. You drive your car onto it and are raised to your floor.
Next up we are told that each apartment has its very own pool on the balcony. Just imagine that for a moment. It’s 8 p.m. and you just got home. As you enter your home you start to walk toward the balcony. Each step another bit of clothing coming off. Eventually you reach the glass doors and waiting for you is the missus with two glasses of wine. Welcome home, folks.
The interior design for the lobby areas is set in a minimalist tone, with leathers, cream granites and marble, and LED lighting used to accent the natural tones of the materials used. Some of these large open spaces could even incorporate a café or restaurants. This was probably in the plan anyway, as is true for the Skywheel.
We did a bit of tracking down just to find out how much it would cost you to move in here, and we’re looking at an easy 17 grand for a three bedroom 4 ½ bath. Nice. Better be Professor Ferdinand for that kind of rent.
