This Kawasaki ZRX1100 Was Subjected to a Radical Makeover

3 Huawei Mate 30 RS Is a Different Kind of Porsche

2 Elevate Your Automotive Knowledge With This Porsche Design Hookah

1 Yacht With Porsche Design and Functionality Floats in Under Half a Million

More on this:

Get a Full Explosive Sound from Studio F.A. Porsche and Adam Hall-LD Maui P900





If you don’t know who Adam Hall group is, here’s a quick one-two about them. They’re big. Really big. How big? Big enough to target entire concert venues, and distributors of audio equipment. They fall into the category known as manufacturers.



So both being German giants with a long history behind them, it makes sense that they team up and kick off something special for us.







Her base includes all controls for the three-piece tower, but the main focus are the two 10-inch neodymium LF Transducers. These bad boys are large enough to get you the base and decompressions you want, but will also make your neighbors call the police if the volume is on just 25% power.



To take care of mid-range frequencies, we find a stack of 16 2.8-inch neodymium MF transducers. Lots of audio companies out there, don’t put in the work to separate their transducers into specific range capabilities. Usually they’ll punch in just some bass and smaller full-range transducers. The problem with this is listening to highly complicated works of sound. Full-range speakers sometimes lack the ability to keep up with what's being fed to them, thus eliminating some frequencies in the process, and leading to an overall lower audio experience.







A horizontal dispersion of 140 degrees and a vertical of 15 degrees, makes sure that your entire room is filled with sound no matter where you place it. The entire system runs on a 3-way Class D amplification module and boasts a giant 2800W and 131 dB peak system power. Complete with Bluetooth tech, connecting is as easy as on the



With stats like these, you’d think that this system would cost more than $4,000, but frankly, it doesn’t. So, if you’ve been extra nice this year and went to all the concerts and even started to compose your own melodies, you are ready for this one-of-a-kind Studio F.A. Porsche design component.

What we’re looking at folks is one giant sound system. Now, this thing isn’t just big enough for a room, it’s big enough to hold a conference hall satisfied. It’s called the LD Maui P900 and was designed by Studio F.A. Porsche for Adam Hall GmbH.If you don’t know who Adam Hall group is, here’s a quick one-two about them. They’re big. Really big. How big? Big enough to target entire concert venues, and distributors of audio equipment. They fall into the category known as manufacturers.So both being German giants with a long history behind them, it makes sense that they team up and kick off something special for us.First off, it’s exactly the size you see. Friggin' huge! Honestly, this seems bigger than I could fit in my living room. The exterior design is all Studio F.A. Porsche, while the interior boasts LD components. The design seems simple, but if we break her down, we find anything but simplicity. Even her shape, as odd as it may seem (it reminds me of a chimney), is this way to offer the cleanest and most powerful sound possible.Her base includes all controls for the three-piece tower, but the main focus are the two 10-inch neodymium LF Transducers. These bad boys are large enough to get you the base and decompressions you want, but will also make your neighbors call the police if the volume is on just 25% power.To take care of mid-range frequencies, we find a stack of 16 2.8-inch neodymium MF transducers. Lots of audio companies out there, don’t put in the work to separate their transducers into specific range capabilities. Usually they’ll punch in just some bass and smaller full-range transducers. The problem with this is listening to highly complicated works of sound. Full-range speakers sometimes lack the ability to keep up with what's being fed to them, thus eliminating some frequencies in the process, and leading to an overall lower audio experience.LD however, took care so far of lows, mids, and finally of highs with 32 1-inch neodymium HF transducers. 32! If that’s not enough to take care of your ears, a number of sound-shaping technologies are there to boost the P900’s performance. WaveAhead tweeter arrangement and SonicGuide technology literally shapes the mid and high frequencies of sound into one perfectly constructed sound wave.A horizontal dispersion of 140 degrees and a vertical of 15 degrees, makes sure that your entire room is filled with sound no matter where you place it. The entire system runs on a 3-way Class D amplification module and boasts a giant 2800W and 131 dB peak system power. Complete with Bluetooth tech, connecting is as easy as on the GT3 Exhaust Speakers. System pairing also allows multiple towers to be utilized. Once this happens each one takes on a mono function.With stats like these, you’d think that this system would cost more than $4,000, but frankly, it doesn’t. So, if you’ve been extra nice this year and went to all the concerts and even started to compose your own melodies, you are ready for this one-of-a-kind Studio F.A. Porsche design component.