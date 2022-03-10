One of the Most Underrated GM Roadsters Is Up for Grabs With No Reserve

The Sky was a great little roadster, but it came at a time when the money became too expensive, and the car sales dropped, killing a few brands in the process, such as Saturn, which was transformed into a ghost brand.
Knowing what's underneath a car might be fruitful for someone who's looking for a special vehicle, such as this Saturn Sky. So when GM decided to build it, it looked into its spare parts bin and collected a few essential items. Thus, the powerplant was a well-known 2.4-liter inline-four, the five-speed manual came from Chevy Colorado, and the rear axle from the Cadillac Escalade EXT. That's right, from a luxury pickup truck!
That combination allowed for many modifications since the transmission could handle much higher power than the naturally aspirated engine could offer. Thus, everyone could squeeze more oomph from the engine with the proper knowledge (or some cash on the table for a specialized company). Worth mentioning that the turbocharged version sported the same gearbox-axle combo. Considering this, adding a turbocharger might not be such a bad idea, transforming the Sky into a pocket rocket roadster.
The car you see here is nothing more than a re-badged Pontiac Solstice or an Opel GT. It was a heavily understeered car, but that could have been managed with a different suspension setup. Fortunately, the car's fans already know the recipe to fix that issue, and you don't have to import anything from Russia in the process.
The good news is that it shows only 14k miles (app. 22,500 km) on the clock. But wait! There is more! The BSheppard seller from Camano Island, Washington, drove it since 2008 when they purchased it and added the last 9k miles (app. 14,500 km) on the odometer. Thus, whoever buys it, will have a clear image of the car's history. Moreover, this Saturn Sky is offered as a no-reserve.
With an excellent combination of Bluestone bodywork color, tan rooftop, and Cashmere and Ebony leather interior, the car will surely attract some attention to it. With the top up, it might not be that appealing. Still, once the ragtop is hidden (at a touch of a button) behind the seats, the two bulges behind the seats with their silver trims will show the car's real beauty.
While it might not be everybody's cup of tea, a hard-core GM fan could use this car's platform to create something unique, which will add more smiles per mile than many other new cars. But, if they decide to keep it in the current configuration, the European-oriented engine, with its dual valve-timing, provides a declared fuel efficiency of 20/28 mpg (11.8 l/100 km – 8.4 l/100 km).
That combination allowed for many modifications since the transmission could handle much higher power than the naturally aspirated engine could offer. Thus, everyone could squeeze more oomph from the engine with the proper knowledge (or some cash on the table for a specialized company). Worth mentioning that the turbocharged version sported the same gearbox-axle combo. Considering this, adding a turbocharger might not be such a bad idea, transforming the Sky into a pocket rocket roadster.
The car you see here is nothing more than a re-badged Pontiac Solstice or an Opel GT. It was a heavily understeered car, but that could have been managed with a different suspension setup. Fortunately, the car's fans already know the recipe to fix that issue, and you don't have to import anything from Russia in the process.
The good news is that it shows only 14k miles (app. 22,500 km) on the clock. But wait! There is more! The BSheppard seller from Camano Island, Washington, drove it since 2008 when they purchased it and added the last 9k miles (app. 14,500 km) on the odometer. Thus, whoever buys it, will have a clear image of the car's history. Moreover, this Saturn Sky is offered as a no-reserve.
With an excellent combination of Bluestone bodywork color, tan rooftop, and Cashmere and Ebony leather interior, the car will surely attract some attention to it. With the top up, it might not be that appealing. Still, once the ragtop is hidden (at a touch of a button) behind the seats, the two bulges behind the seats with their silver trims will show the car's real beauty.
While it might not be everybody's cup of tea, a hard-core GM fan could use this car's platform to create something unique, which will add more smiles per mile than many other new cars. But, if they decide to keep it in the current configuration, the European-oriented engine, with its dual valve-timing, provides a declared fuel efficiency of 20/28 mpg (11.8 l/100 km – 8.4 l/100 km).