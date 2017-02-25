One-Of-A-Kind Saleen S7 Is Looking For A New Owner

At the turn of the millennium, the supercar genre was still in its infancy. Especially in the United States
, the well-heeled didn’t have anything American to spend their money on in this particular segment. But then Saleen stepped up to the challenge with the introduction of the ridiculously underrated S7 mid-engine bruiser.
As a company, Saleen
had its ups and downs. The S7, meanwhile, has been superseded by the likes of the Hennessey Venom GT. But be that as it may, the Saleen S7 continues to live on in the minds and hearts of car nuts. Collectors are also infatuated with it, which is value keeps going up.
It’s rather clear, then, that even a non-turbo Saleen S7
is hot stuff on the auction scene. This example of the breed, however, is a bit more special than others. Confirmed by the Corona-based company as being the only S7 built in this exact color combo and with these exact options, it’s no wonder the pre-auction estimate on this bad boy is $390,000, maybe $450,000.
One of the eight S7s manufactured for the 2004 model year, chassis number 1S9SB181X4S000045 shows just about 1,500 miles on the odometer, which makes it a bit of a time capsule. Slated to be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s
at Amelia Island on March 10, 2017, this sale is accompanied by the vehicle’s original window sticker, factory tool kit, and the owner’s manual.
As with every other Saleen S7 of that era, the name of the game is V8 power. More specifically, a 7.0-liter all-aluminum engine based on the Windsor small block and enhanced with Cleveland-style canted valve heads. Matched with a six-speed manual transaxle, the naturally aspirated V8 sends 550 horsepower to the rear wheels. This enables a sprint to 60 mph of 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 220 mph. Even by today’s supercar standards, that's impressive.
What’s more, all that grunt is kept in check by fully adjustable suspension on all four corners. Currently at its third owner, the pictured Saleen S7 is finished in Speedlab Silver over beige upholstery. The visuals of this blast from the not-that-long-ago past are rounded off by seven-spoke polished wheels.