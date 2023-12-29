One More Android Auto Wireless Bug Goes Under the Microscope

Google is seriously busy these days, as the company is investigating several widespread Android Auto bugs. Among them, a problem plaguing Samsung devices updated to One UI 6.
If you're a Samsung owner, you're probably one of those folks who were overly excited with the arrival of the new One UI version. I can't blame you, I was, too, as One UI 6.0 comes with a long list of improvements and new capabilities. It also includes the update to Android 14, so I couldn't help but install One UI on my phone the second it showed up on the software update screen.
However, rushing to install a software update is never a good idea, and Samsung owners, myself included, recently learned this the hard way (I also figured this out several times before when installing new Android Auto versions on day one).
The update to One UI 6 broke down Android Auto wireless, no longer allowing the smartphone to connect to the head unit. The infotainment system doesn't detect the mobile device if I want to run Android Auto without a cable – I've tried nearly everything, including a full smartphone reset, and nothing brings the wireless connectivity back to a fully working shape.
The only thing that allows me to use my Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to run Android Auto is a cable, as the wireless connection seems broken. Switching to a cable isn't my or others' favorite cup of tea, but it's the only way to run Android Auto after installing One UI 6.0.
The issue has become widespread, and users report all kinds of issues on Android Auto wireless, including broken connectivity and apps not running correctly. Someone says Android Auto launches but can't hear anything, while another user explains that the music playing interface doesn't load (despite the music playing in the background when it's started on a smartphone).
Google has recently confirmed that "the Android Auto team is investigating bug reports submitted by users," though the company can't yet provide an ETA for a fix. However, you shouldn't hold your breath for one, especially if the culprit is the One UI update.
However, considering the new One UI version also includes Android 14, the chances are that Google's operating system is to blame for the bug. Android 14 has already caused several problems with Android Auto, including wireless connectivity, with Google launching a separate investigation to determine what happens. The December update could cause such problems for users running Android Auto without a cord, and the fix is similar, as switching to a cable connection restores the full functionality.
Samsung has remained tight-lipped on the glitch, so it's unclear if the phone maker has launched a separate investigation of the problem (which would certainly be good news, considering many people who install One UI 6.0 end up struggling with the same issues).
