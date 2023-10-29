Off\-Grid Micro Camper Pushes the Limits on How Small yet Practical a Home on Wheels Can Be

When it comes to campers of any type, storage is critical. That's why most people go for a spacious trailer, a van, or a skoolie. Of course, our needs are different, so some people don't need much to live on the road. Today, I stumbled upon Justyna and Omar and their impressive self-built, off-grid micro camper.
This is a seld-converted 2007 Fiat Doblo Dynamic that has served as a mobile home for the couple in the last two years. You might not think the Doblo is a versatile vehicle, but it has taken the duo on many on and off-road adventures in both hot and cold climates. The car sports a 1.9-liter diesel engine outputting 120 hp. It's a standard-size version of the Doblo, which is also offered in a long wheelbase and high top.
Outside, there's no indicator of this Doblo's camper DNA besides the large roof box and a 100 W solar panel. What's more, it's quite a stealthy home, as it boasts 5% tinted windows.
Other notable exterior elements are light bars on the rear and front bumpers and bigger all-terrain tires – Omar explained these were the biggest tires he could fit without making modifications to the van. Underneath the vehicle, you'll notice exhaust pipes for the diesel heater and a filler for propane.
For the driver's cabin, the couple upgraded the stereo system, added additional speakers on the front pillars and the ceiling, and an under-seat subwoofer. Moreover, by the passenger's feet, you'll find a Chinese diesel heater linked directly to the main diesel tank.
The diesel heater shoots air through an outlet under the driver's seat. Next to it, you'll discover a 100 Ah lithium battery, enough to run all the electric stuff inside the van. The control panel for the diesel heater is installed under the slide-out table alongside a 600 W inverter, two USB ports, a cigarette lighter port, and a carbon monoxide detector.
When it comes to the van's water supply, the duo opted for a simple solution. A 20-liter (5-gallon) container serves as the main tank and is connected to a water pump. After being used, the water is drained into another 20-liter container. Moreover, the couple carries many bottles all over the van to ensure they don't run out.
Moving deeper inside the Evan, there's a small wooden countertop with cupboards underneath. On it, Justyna and Omar installed a sink with an extendable faucet and a four-burner portable stovetop connected to an 11.5-liter (3-gallon) propane bottle mounted underneath. What's more, the couple fitted two additional tables, one that slides out and one that folds up, for when they want to cook outside.
So, how does the couple manage storage in this van? They have under-floor compartments, overhead storage in the driver's cabin, and some space underneath the sofa/bed. Every single nook and cranny is used to store things. The bulkier items go inside the roof box.
Another nice touch with this Doblo is that it comes with two sliding doors, which can be used for ventilation. Furthermore, it comes with pop-out side windows. A cheap yet clever hack was to add a mushroom vent in the ceiling and equip it with a computer fan that can be switched on and off.
One of the more critical utilities this van lacks is an A/C. Instead, the couple uses black-out window covers to block light and lower the indoor temperature.
All in all, this van is very compact, but Justyna and Omar have come up with a creative layout and fitted the bare essentials, plus some tiny creature comforts. I know many people, me included, wouldn't be able to live and travel in this van, especially with another person. But that doesn't mean we can't appreciate an efficient DIY conversion.
To turn the front seating area into a lounge, the couple can swivel the driver's seat to face the interior. Then, they add a tiny slide-out table, which can be used for eating or working. It's not the most comfortable setup, but it does the job.
On the opposite side, you'll find the sofa, which, as Omar explained, has a few modes. It can be extended to fit more people, turned into a mini bed, or into a longer, full bed. Even with the latter arrangement, you won't get that much space: 195 centimeters (77 inches) in length and 97 centimeters (38 inches) in width.
Of course, there was no room for a shower or toilet. Instead, they have a bucket for emergencies, but they try to find a toilet or a remote spot where they can take care of their needs. For showering, the duo devised a simple wooden frame that holds the sink's extendable faucet so they can shower. What's more, they can attach a curtain for more privacy.
