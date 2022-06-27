Northrop Grumman's Cygnus Re-Boosts the International Space Station, Keeps its Orbit Safe

As most space junkies already know, the International Space Station is slated to slap headfirst into the Earth's atmosphere sometime in the early 2030s. But we're still a pretty long way away from this day coming. Periodically, the station needs a rocket-assisted boost to keep itself locked in an orbit 250 miles above mother Earth. This time, it was done thanks to Northrop Grumman and its Cygnus spacecraft.

